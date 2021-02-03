Report: NBA preparing to strengthen facemask standards during games

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, the NBA will soon require that players wear KN95 or KF94 masks in all instances where required by COVID-19 protocols, including while on the bench during games. In a memo obtained by USA TODAY Sports, the NBA said that it expects supplies of the masks will be delivered by Friday in hopes to strengthen the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic. The league has had to postpone 23 games so far due to positive tests and contact tracing … Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill had a procedure on his right thumb Tuesday and will be out of action for at least four weeks. He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists this season … USA Basketball finalized its 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by former NBA All-Stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas , both of whom spent time with the Celtics in their careers. Johnson and Thomas have past international experience. Johnson was a member of the US team that won bronze at the 2006 World Cup, while Thomas was a member of the 2018 USA Basketball Men’s National Team. The United States, which is 4-0 in AmeriCup qualifying and has already qualified for the tournament which will take place in September 2022, plays the Bahamas on Feb. 19 and Mexico on Feb. 20, both in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The US has won the AmeriCup title seven times in nine previous attempts.

Chris Archer, who pitched for the Rays from 2012-18, is returning to Tampa Bay after agreeing to a one-year, $6.5 million contract, according to multiple reports. The Rays dealt the two-time All-Star righthander to Pittsburgh ahead of the trade deadline in 2018 for righthander Tyler Glasnow, outfielder Austin Meadows, and pitching prospect Shane Baz. But Archer went just 6-12 with a 4.92 ERA for the Pirates while battling hernia surgery, right thumb inflammation, right shoulder inflammation, and neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome. Archer did not pitch in 2020 after having TOS surgery in June … Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable lefthander for 18 seasons in the majors, died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications at a Pennsylvania hospital, the team announced. He was 78. Jackson was 86-75 with 79 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 692 games from 1965-82, mostly with Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. He was 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 13 postseason appearances, pitching in the World Series for the Orioles (1971), Yankees (1976), and Pirates (1979) … The Padres promoted general manager A.J. Preller, who was hired in August 2014 and rebuilt San Diego into a team that ended 13-year playoff drought in 2020, to president of baseball operations and extended his contract through the 2026 season. The Padres also promoted Erik Greupner from president of business operations to CEO and extended his contract through 2026.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Leverkusen stunned in German Cup

Essen midfielder Oğuzhan Kefkir and Simon Engelmann scored in extra time to help fourth-tier German club Rot-Weiss Essen upset visiting Bayer Leverkusen, 2-1, in the third round of the German Cup, eliminating the defending runner-up and Bundesliga mainstay … Anthony Martial score twice as host Manchester United beat nine-man Southampton, 9-0, to tie the biggest margin of victory in an English Premier League match, 15 months after Southampton lost by the same score at home to Leicester. Southampton had 19-year-old midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz sent off after 82 seconds and was trailing 6-0 when Jan Bednarek also received a red card in the penalty area in the 86th. United also beat Ipswich 9-0 in 1995 … Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Juventus fight back to win, 2-1, at Inter Milan in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal … Spanish league club Lucas Ocampos headed in a second-half winner in the 67th minute as visiting Sevilla defeated second-division Almería, 1-0, to advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time since 2018 … Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said defender Virgil van Dijk is unlikely to play again this season for the defending English Premier League champions as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in October … UEFA gave Champions League clubs an extended April 2 deadline to complete the round of 16, with Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions on travel from England a pending problem. Liverpool is slated to visit to Leipzig on Feb. 16 for a first-leg game. Manchester City’s first-leg trip to play Borussia Mönchengladbach on Feb. 24 could also be affected.

Advertisement

ALPINE SKIING

Busy schedule ahead for Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin announced that she plans to enter four events at the world championships starting Monday in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy: combined, super-G, giant slalom, and slalom. It would be the American skiing star’s busiest schedule at a major championship — worlds or Olympics. Before her father died last year, Shiffrin had expanded from her favored technical disciplines of slalom and giant slalom to also race the speed disciplines of super-G and downhill. She won gold in the super-G at the last worlds in Are, Sweden, two years ago. Since returning to the World Cup circuit in November, though, Shiffrin has not entered a single speed race. But she spent several days training super-G this week.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

No. 1 BC men too much for Northeastern

Patrick Giles, Marc McLaughlin, and Nikita Nesterenko had a goal and an assist each for Boston College (10-2-1 Hockey East) as the top-ranked Eagles skated to a 6-2 win over No. 14 Northeastern (6-4-2) in a men’s hockey games at Matthews Arena. Spencer Knight made 26 saves to improve to 9-0-1 on the season … According to reports, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. The center left the ice with 18 seconds remaining in the second period against Minnesota on Sunday and did not return … The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Latvia will host May’s men’s world championship in Riga, in the wake of Belarus being removed as co-host last month amid political turmoil there … Roger Federer said he is aiming to play his first tennis tournament after two knee surgeries and more than a year out of action in Qatar at the Doha Open from March 8-13. The 20-time Grand Slam champion last played in January 2020 at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals to Novak Djokovic while clearly struggling with injury.

Advertisement





Advertisement















