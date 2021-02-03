Scott Harlow landed behind the Bridgewater-Raynham bench on the latest stop in his hockey journey

It’s the latest stop on a journey that includes an All-America career at Boston College, a cup of coffee with the St. Louis Blues, and previous coaching stops at Stonehill College and with the South Shore Kings. More recently, Harlow has been working as an amateur scout for the Edmonton Oilers.

Then again, it’s not often that a school with a coaching vacancy in the offseason has someone with Harlow’s pedigree essentially land in its lap. But that is what happened at Bridgewater-Raynham, where the 57-year-old Harlow is in his first season behind the Trojans bench.

Harlow said that when the Oilers placed him on furlough over the summer, part of cost-cutting measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he suddenly had time to try some different things in hockey. In December 2019, Harlow had taken over as owner of the Bridgewater Ice Arena — where he had previously served as general manager, and where B-R plays its home games.

“I hadn’t coached in four or five years, so I thought I’d try it out for a year and see how I like it,” Harlow said recently, citing his friendship with B-R athletic director Dan Buron.

In a season of stops and starts, B-R is 1-2-2 entering Wednesday night’s scheduled game at Austin Prep. The Trojans have 10 seniors, led by captain Ryan Concannon. He centers the top line with junior Dean Mason (LW) and senior Sam Hoffses (RW), while the defense has been solid with seniors Ben Kmito and Brian Dale, and junior Shane Breslin in front of senior goalie Brandon Sinclair.

“It’s actually a lot of fun, I’m having a lot of fun doing it,” Harlow said. “This isn’t a real typical year, when you have so many other outside influences just so you can coach. I’m having the time of my life coaching these kids.”

Harlow said that, in addition to bringing a new culture to the program, one of his bigger challenges has been convincing his players that what worked at Stonehill or with the Kings — where he coached current Bruins Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner, as well as John Marino (Penguins) and Jimmy Vesey (Maple Leafs) — can translate just as easily to the high school game.

“The biggest thing I’m trying to tell these kids is, hockey’s relative. All the things we talk about are the exact same things [Bruins coach] Bruce Cassidy talks about, just on a different level,” Harlow said. “When I came in all the kids were like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to understand anything he’s talking about, or do the drills.’”

Harlow said his approach is no different than that of a Division 1 college program such as Northeastern, where his son Matt, who played at Noble & Greenough and Brown, is director of hockey operations.

“It’s all the same, coaching’s the same,” he said. “Charlie Coyle used to ask me the same kind of questions these kids in high school are asking.”

Harlow added that, with B-R playing in a Southeast Conference that has just two other hockey teams — Dartmouth and Durfee — he’s had freedom to build a tougher schedule. Even with COVID-19 preventing most teams from playing nonleague games this season, the Trojans have faced Archbishop Williams twice, Pope Francis, and Braintree — three unbeaten teams. B-R also is scheduled to play Falmouth twice as well as St. Mary’s.

Harlow said the schedule is another big part of changing the program’s culture.

“I want people and the kids to realize what kind of hockey is out there, what kind of teams are out there,” he said. “Do you want to play the weak teams all the time, and have a good [record], or play the good teams so when you do get into the tournament you’re battle-tested.”

Another big piece is developing the sort of program that can keep players from leaving B-R for prep schools or junior hockey, and helping them move on to the next level.

“Even if that’s not Division 1 or D3, if I can move them on to prep school, or club hockey, which will in turn hopefully keep some kids in the Bridgewater-Raynham program,” he said.

As for Harlow’s next step? He said he is just enjoying his current role in the moment.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be here a year, or 15 years,” said Harlow, who starred in hockey and baseball at East Bridgewater. “I like to give back, I always have. This area was really good to my kids, even though they didn’t go to B-R.”

Bridgewater-Raynham's team captain Ryan Concannon works through a drill in practice at the Bridgewater Ice Arena. Matthew J Lee

Ice chips

Watertown had quite a winding road between Middlesex League victories.

When the Raiders slipped past Stoneham, 3-1, last Saturday, it was the program’s first against a league opponent since 2016, when Watertown advanced to the Division 3 North final on the heels of a Division 3 state championship the season before.

But dwindling numbers caught up to the program, which played a junior varsity schedule in 2016-17. Back at the varsity level the following year, the Raiders spent the last three seasons playing as an independent, but returned to the Middlesex Freedom for 2020-21 — at least temporarily as a result of COVID-19.

Jared Norton made 29 saves against Stoneham, and the Raiders (1-4) got goals from Colin Campbell, Daniel Tattrie, and Dante Venezia. Jack Dickie and Nathan Master had two assists apiece.

▪ Watertown’s next game is Wednesday at home against Wakefield, which broke a Middlesex League slump of its own this season. The Warriors completed a sweep of Burlington last Wednesday with a 2-1 win after going nearly a decade without a win in the series. The Warriors had been winless in 19 straight against the Red Devils dating back to 2011 before finally breaking through, 3-1, on Jan. 20.

Cal Tryder and Brendan Vacca scored the goals for Wakefield (4-3-1) in last week’s win.

▪ Holliston needed a little drama to give new coach Mike Dutcher his first career victory. Kevin Balewicz’s winning goal with 25.1 seconds left capped a hat trick as the Panthers topped Tri-Valley League foe Ashland, 5-4, last Wednesday.

Dutcher was an assistant coach for two years under Dan Geary at Holliston, and previously was an assistant at Framingham. Dutcher also took on another new role in 2020 when he was named Framingham’s fire chief last April.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.