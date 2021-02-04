Bibliophiles: Growing up with the Reading Is Fundamental bookmobile

In Chang-rae Lee’s new novel, “ My Year Abroad ,” an average American college student is taken under the wing of an eclectic Chinese-American entrepreneur and embarks on a life-changing tour of Asia. This is Lee’s sixth novel; an earlier book, “ The Surrendered ,” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2010. He is a professor of creative writing at Stanford University.

LEE: I’m rereading Henry James’s “The Portrait of a Lady.” I first read it in college more than 30 years ago. Back then I admired that it was beautifully written but as an immigrant kid from South Korea I wasn’t into stories about people trying to get married and up their social standing. It all seemed antiquated and silly to me, all these privileged people having all this trouble.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What classics spoke to you then?

LEE: Hemingway’s “In Our Time” and his short stories about soldiers in the Spanish Civil War where class and customs weren’t so ingrained into the narrative. Or reading “Leaves of Grass” by Walt Whitman, who wrote about his embracing all the diversity of America.

BOOKS: Is the James typical of your reading?

LEE: Typically I read a lot of contemporary fiction. Some of the last novels I read are Susan Choi’s “Trust Exercise,” Katie Kitamura’s “A Separation,” and Sigrid Nunez’s “The Friend.” I’m a pretty eclectic reader. I’ll read anything. Sometimes I’ll pick up Ray Bradbury. I will pick up contemporary poetry or the English Romantic poets.

BOOKS: Which contemporary poets have you been reading?

LEE: In recent years I’ve been teaching a class in Asian-American literature, so have read a lot of Asian-American poets, like Garrett Kaoru Hongo, Li-Young Lee, and David Mura.

BOOKS: Do you make a point of reading Asian-American novelists?

Advertisement

LEE: I don’t make a point of it, though Sigrid Nunez is partially Asian. I have read nearly all of the work of the British-Asian writer Kazuo Ishiguro. I like his early books, maybe mostly because they spoke to me when I was first wanting to become a writer. His two early novels, “A Pale View of Hills” and “An Artist of the Floating World,” are beautiful.

BOOKS: What was the first book that made you think of being a writer?

LEE: Probably “Dubliners” by James Joyce. I was really taken by the texture and rhythms of his prose. Even though early-20th-century Irish culture was unfamiliar territory for me I could see the people and almost smell them. And that collection ends with “The Dead,” one of the greatest stories ever written.

BOOKS: When did you become the reader that you are?

LEE: I always read a lot, partly out of necessity and a little bit of desperation. I learned English as a schoolboy. My mother and my teachers impressed on me the absolute need to read, not to become a lover of books, but to learn the language. Then I ended up loving books.

BOOKS: Did you have many books in your household?

LEE: In our first years in the US we had nothing, and my parents weren’t going to spend money on books. There was a truck that went around that gave kids free books. It looked like an ice cream truck. That was really important for us. It was from a program called Reading Is Fundamental, which is for kids who don’t have a library nearby or reading isn’t part of the family culture.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What new books are you looking forward to reading in 2021?

LEE: There’s a lot. Peter Ho Davies has a new book, “A Lie That Someone Told You About Yourself,” which is a kind of an autobiographical novel about fatherhood. Jhumpa Lahiri has a new novel, “Whereabouts,” which she wrote in Italian and translated back into English, which is really cool.

BOOKS: Has the pandemic and the political turmoil affected your reading somehow?

LEE: I read a lot more news. Like a lot of people I got obsessed with all the crappy things that are happening. It was kind of self-destructive. I’m hoping I don’t have to do that anymore.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.