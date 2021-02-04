From the Black experience, narratives of destruction and creation

A hundred years ago on May 31, 1921, in one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history, white mobs in Tulsa, Okla., invaded the thriving Black neighborhood of Greenwood. By the next day more than a hundred people were dead, 35 blocks were burned, and more than 4,000 were left homeless. “MLK/FBI” director Sam Pollard’s documentary “Goin’ Back to T-Town” (1993), an oral history told by survivors of the massacre, describes not only the event in vivid detail but also relates the history of a community that had prospered during the Oklahoma oil boom in the early part of the 20th century, earning the sobriquet “The Black Wall Street.”

During Black History Month in February, several trenchant and illuminating documentaries will provide insight into the Black experience in America. Here are four available for viewing this week.

Though Greenwood lay in smoking ruins after the massacre, the residents refused to leave. Instead, they rebuilt the community, and it regained its status as an economic and cultural hub.

Ironically, what racial violence could not achieve was brought about by the civil rights movement. Black residents in the newly integrated city began to patronize establishments that previously excluded them, neglecting their own local businesses. Developers exploited the area and blighting highways were built across it. Some of those interviewed say that their lives were better during the Jim Crow era. “We have nothing,” says one old-timer. “We got integration, and suffocation, and degradation.”

“Goin’ Back to T-Town,” first broadcast in 1993, will have an encore broadcast on “American Experience” on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video App. Go to www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/t-town.

Kara Walker is among the artists featured in “Black Art: In the Absence of Light." HBO

A portrait of Black art

While “Goin’ Back to T-Town” memorializes a Black community in decline, “Black Art: In the Absence of Light” (2021), also directed by Sam Pollard, celebrates a Black cultural renaissance. In 1976 the late Black artist and scholar David Driskell curated the exhibit “Two Centuries of Black American Art” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, an exhibition of works by often overlooked Black artists. Controversial in its time, the show proved seminal, inspiring generations of Black artists.

Featuring interviews with Driskell and more than a dozen contemporary Black artists, the film chronicles the rise of Black art from the obscurity of the mid-19th century represented by enslaved master ceramicist David Drake to the exhilarating wave of artists whose original visions have revitalized contemporary art.

Among the more familiar of the numerous works featured are the stunning and unconventional official portraits of Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley and of Michelle Obama by Amy Sherald. Others include Kara Walker’s silhouette cutouts that depict with sardonic humor sometimes grotesque instances of racial and sexual conflict, and Radcliffe Bailey’s haunting, eloquent installation “Windward Coast” (2009-2011), a depiction of the Middle Passage of enslaved people shipped to America, in which a bust of an African is about to be overwhelmed by a “sea” of piano keys. This is an essential and revelatory glimpse at the accomplishments of today’s Black artists.

“Black Art: In the Absence of Light,” debuts Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. on HBO and is available for streaming on HBO Max. Go to www.hbo.com/documentaries/black-art-in-the-absence-of-light.

An image from "Down a Dark Stairwell."

Polarization after a police shooting

In 2014, rookie NYPD officer Peter Liang, a Chinese-American, was on an investigation with his partner at a Brooklyn housing project. As they climbed an unlit stairway they heard a noise from above. Panicking, Liang fired a shot and struck and killed Akai Gurley, an unarmed Black man. The nascent Black Lives Matter movement took to the streets demanding justice. Liang, stricken with remorse after his fatal error, was prosecuted and convicted of manslaughter — a charge later downgraded to criminally negligent homicide. He was the first officer held culpable for a police killing in New York in over a decade.

In her documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell” (2020), filmmaker and Newton native Ursula Liang (no relation to the police officer) follows this story from the beginning, and it proves far more complex than a straightforward case of a policeman finally paying the price for killing an innocent Black person. The officer, like the victim, was a person of color, and the Chinese community wondered if he had been chosen as a scapegoat because of his race. Like the Black Lives Matter activists, they also demonstrated for justice. In this nuanced and affecting account of the conflict and dialogue between the two communities, Liang shows how the ongoing struggle for racial equality is not just a matter of black and white.

“Down a Dark Stairwell” is available on demand on ArtsEmerson’s digital venue through Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. It will be broadcast on April 12 at 10 p.m. on the PBS series “Independent Lens.” Go to bit.ly/3jgmU4v.

Janeé Harteau was the first female chief of the Minneapolis Police Department. Eric Horst-Phillips

The women in blue who pushed on

Appointed Minneapolis police chief in 2012, Janeé Harteau, the first woman and the first openly gay person to take the position, faced a challenge in turning around a department notorious for misconduct and racist behavior. As seen in Deirdre Fishel’s engaging and incisive “Women in Blue” (2020), Harteau knew that women had been proven to be more skilled in conflict resolution. She hoped to reform the department by elevating women and women of color to leadership positions. But that plan was forgotten when Harteau’s tenure ended abruptly in 2017 after a Black officer was accused of shooting an unarmed, innocent white woman.

That left the remaining women on the force on their own. Fishel follows three of them who, tough and resilient and frequently discouraged, soldiered on. But as the death of George Floyd in May 2020 demonstrated, systemic racism and other problems afflicting the Minneapolis Police Department have yet to be overcome.

“Women in Blue” will broadcast on PBS’s “Independent Lens” Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. Go to www.pbs.org/independentlens/films/women-in-blue.

