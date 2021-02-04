BLO’s ‘Usher’ embeds Edgar Allan Poe’s gothic horror story within a contemporary nightmare

The company’s newest project, released last week and streaming through June 30, is an ambitious reimagining of Philip Glass’s opera “The Fall of the House of Usher,” composed in 1988 after the classic Edgar Allan Poe horror story of the same name. It is not a film of an opera performance — there are no singers on screen — but rather a kind of dark, dream-washed fantasia with the opera’s score as its backbone. Directed by James Darrah and featuring charcoal hand-drawn images and stop-motion animation, this “Usher” has some uneven aspects, but overall, in its boldly inventive treatment of Glass’s opera realized by a creative team working under unprecedented conditions, the film is an impressive achievement.

When the pandemic hit, rather than just closing up shop for the season or creating a pale digital imitation of its traditional offerings, Boston Lyric Opera approached the disruption as an opportunity to throw out older scripts. Theaters are closed (and BLO didn’t have a permanent venue anyway) — why not build an opera truck to take the music where it wants to go? Check . Can’t gather for live performance at a time when we’re all living on screens — how about taking a previously scheduled opera and producing it as a streamable arthouse film? Check . Overall, in its creativity and resilience at a time of crisis, BLO has been setting the bar for the city’s midsize arts organizations.

BLO had previously found success in its mounting of another Glass chamber opera, “In the Penal Colony,” after the singularly unsettling story by Kafka. Something fundamental in Glass’s idiom — that sense of forced stasis within the endless churning of note; those contrasting stabs of Romantic longing set against an impassive, relentless, almost mechanized backdrop — makes it just right for stories told in the key of existential dread.

This of course also applies to Glass’s “Usher” score, the recording of which was assembled here under the supervision of music director David Angus using individual layers created with the help of a click track, as per the new COVID-era norm. Despite these challenging conditions, the questing subjectivity in the composer’s writing for Roderick Usher (here an ardent Jesse Darden) and his old friend William (Daniel Belcher, singing with excellent clarity) comes through vividly, while at the same time feeling almost entombed within the music’s overlay of burbling detachment. What’s more, an additional feature of Glass’s own conception seems to only emphasize the point: in Arthur Yorinks’s rather minimalist libretto, the character of Roderick’s twin sister, Madeline, has been reduced to speechlessness, her crumbling world rendered in wordless vocalizations of distilled yearning (forcefully sung by Chelsea Basler).

The stop-motion characters for Roderick Usher, right, and his childhood friend William. Boston Lyric Opera

Where this “Usher” goes its own way is in, well, just about every aspect beyond the music. In a treatment conceived by screenwriter Raúl Santos, the opera’s action here plays out in the mind of a migrant Guatemalan girl named Luna who is trapped in a detention center at the US-Mexico border. Luna’s journey and her captivity are rendered in charcoal animation which, at its best, has an affecting visual poetry about it, one that finds sympathetic echo in the music. While captive, Luna eventually finds a doll house within which she imagines Poe’s chilling story taking place. The Poe narrative is depicted with its own visual language — stop-motion animation — as a kind of nightmare within a nightmare.

Those thematic elements alone, deployed with the right balance of rigor and fantasy, might well have sufficed to produce an opera film of visual interest and contemporary political resonance. On top of these layers, however, Darrah and his team have added another gloss about television itself, interweaving a vast array of archival footage that is meant as a comment on how television mediates our views of America and those of the world at large — and how the medium’s own footage can also be turned against itself to reveal the curdling of the great American Dream.

Fair enough, in theory, and at times the references in the footage are tightly on point, capturing for instance the actual caging of migrant children. But too often there is a kitchen-sink quality to what’s included: images from old horror films, crowd scenes with parades, funerals, animal experiments, shock treatments, African drumming, the mass production of children’s dolls, enormous flocks of birds, and mushroom clouds from nuclear explosions. For this viewer, the unrestrained piling on ended up blunting the sharpness of the film’s otherwise powerful critique embedded in the Luna story.

This thought-provoking “Usher” is at its considerable best in the strangely captivating visual simplicity of the charcoal drawings, and in the oddly unsettling world of the wooden figurines, which we watch at times as they are eerily manipulated by human hands. And behind it all, Glass’s endlessly pulsating score heightens the subliminal resonance, hinting at the broader worlds of pain and longing that we know are churning in real life, just beyond the edges of our screen.

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

Produced by Boston Lyric Opera. Available through June 30 via operabox.tv.

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.