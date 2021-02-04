Considering what’s true or false in ‘Fake Accounts’

Oyler is known for takedowns of “Things That We Like,” a term she coined for Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” that also applies to Roxane Gay’s “Bad Feminist” and Jia Tolentino’s “Trick Mirror.” “Fake Accounts” is nonetheless one of those things many people appear to like: a semi-autobiographical novel about a writer in Brooklyn. While awaiting literary greatness, our heroine blogs at a “website indistinguishable from a suite of other websites” and spends too much time scrolling social media. After the dramatic demise of her relationship with boyfriend Felix, she quits her job and moves to Berlin, where she takes a job pushing twins in a stroller and spends too much time scrolling social media.

The unnamed protagonist of “ Fake Accounts ” details the habits of our age with anthropological accuracy and their anomic consequences with sharp and rueful insight. Her creator, feminist literary enfant terrible Lauren Oyler, deftly manipulates writerly tropes and cultural stereotypes, staying always a sneaky step ahead of her reader. All this intimidating intelligence is deployed in service of … not much, which is at once a theme of this debut novel and a bit wearing.

This narrative grounds a stream of astutely detailed ruminations on the experience of contemporary life (Oyler’s description of “Lady Bird” as “annoyingly spot on” applies, and Nicholson Baker is an apt, if generationally inappropriate, comparison). These range from the emotional tightrope of waiting out the three dots that signal an interlocutor writing a text (especially when the text never arrives) to the feminist complexities and cliches of the first Women’s March. The narrator explicates how to sublet an apartment in Berlin, what it feels like to perform oral sex when you don’t want to have sex, and the experience of being online in Europe when the US is still asleep — which reveals that “connection” is a fantasy and we are not actually “all self-centered together, supporting each other up as we propped up the social media companies.”

A feminist skeptical of feminism, a social media addict skeptical of social media, a writer skeptical of writers, the narrator interrogates as she describes. Take fiction, whose assumptions she toys with in lengthy accounts of characters who are never seen again, a Greek chorus of ex-boyfriends, intimate asides to the reader, and a sudden shift to the “short sections [and] simple, aphoristic sentences” that “[l]ots of women were writing … now,” which she “did not like” but which might, she proposes ironically, help her “better understand” women.

The title “Fake Accounts” cunningly references both the untrue stories and the fictitious social media antics in which the book abounds. On the one hand, we get the soft deceptions of daily life and social media, those moments when we are “eager not to seem eager,” “give off the sense of intellectual purpose,” or “approximate a character.” On the other, we have Felix’s popular conspiracy Instagram account, THIS_ACCOUNT_IS_BUGGED_, which the narrator discovers in the novel’s opening pages when she painstakingly breaks into his phone expecting to find an affair. She rapidly determines that Felix is a fake conspiracy theorist (making his Instagram a fake account of fake accounts). But if the site’s “doctored gatherings of Barack Obama with George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jacob Rothschild, one of their arms stuck out at an unnatural angle to point a gun at the viewer” suggest that “Fake Accounts” will grapple with the endpoint implications of online lies, this is just one of many suggestions the novel raises only to drop.

Felix quickly and conveniently disappears from the story and eventually we stop waiting for him to reappear. His presence hovers, however, in the narrator’s growing self-immersion in purposeful lying for the heck of it. Felix, it turns out, was a habitual liar, and when the narrator moves to Berlin “to be better at being in Berlin than Felix,” her focus becomes “willful deceit.” She lies about her parents to her future flatmate. She tells Genevieve, the twins’ mother, that she is a freelance tax preparer (a fake accountant, as it were). Mendacity spiraling, she creates a fictional OK Cupid profile and embarks on a spree of “fake dates,” culminating in “a series of dates assuming personalities based on the 12 signs of the zodiac.”

Not surprisingly, the narrator has a lot to say about lying. It’s historical: Her generation, the last to experience life pre-Internet, may “value authenticity … because we’ve been bombarded since our impressionable preteen years with fakery,” but also “recognize … the ways in which we casually commit fakery ourselves.” It’s existential: “a fair response to the way the world was.” And, always, it’s the Internet: “a pathetic project to distract … from the slowly passing minutes” and our collective delusion that in constructing selves online, we can avoid the abyss.

Is she right? Sure. Does she mean it? Maybe. Does it matter? In a novel where nobody is held to account, not really. When Genevieve sees that the narrator has identified herself as a writer on a visa application, our heroine momentarily panics, fearing she will be revealed as a “compulsive liar.” Then she tells another lie that Genevieve readily accepts. But reading “Fake Accounts” at the start of 2021, when fake accounts have killed people and brought our political system to its knees, its flipness seems as insufficient as it is apt.

Rebecca Steinitz is the author of “Time, Space, and Gender in the 19th-Century British Diary.”

FAKE ACCOUNTS

By Lauren Oyler

Catapult, 272 pp., $26