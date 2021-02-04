Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s snub of ‘I May Destroy You’ elicits ‘rage’

I was impressed this week, after the nominations were announced, by an unusual piece in The Guardian by Deborah Copaken. She’s a writer on the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” which has been a popular — but very far from awards-worthy — comedy distraction during lockdown. It was nominated for best musical or comedy on Wednesday, about which, she says, she is excited.

The Golden Globes are, of course, absurd. Trying to apply reason to the random nominations made by the 90-ish freelance journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a fool’s errand. When it comes to the Globes, the publicity surrounding the nominations and the publicity that is the telecast (this year on Feb. 28), are the only things that matter. They are the only reasons to want a nomination.

Advertisement

But, unlike most Hollywood-related citizens, she does not now feel the need to keep quiet about the absurdity, or kiss up to the HFPA. She writes that she is also in a state of “rage” about the snubbing of another show, the drama “I May Destroy You.” Michaela Coel’s HBO series is about rape, sexual abuse, and consent, as it tells the stories of a young Black writer in London (played by Coel, who also wrote and co-directed) and her group of friends. It’s a stunning series, both troubling and, on occasion, amusing, and it is certainly deserving of many nominations by anyone judging the TV of the past year.

“That ‘I May Destroy You’ did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong,” she writes, “it’s what is wrong with everything. … But my fury is not just about race. Or even about racial representation in art. Yes, we need art that reflects all of our colors, not just some. But we also need to give awards to shows (and music and films and plays and musicals) that deserve them, no matter the color of the skin of their creators. Is ‘Hamilton’ great because Lin-Manuel Miranda is Puerto Rican? No. It’s great because it bangs. By that same token, how anyone can watch ‘I May Destroy You’ and not call it a brilliant work of art or Michaela Coel a genius is beyond my capacity to understand how these decisions are made.”

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.