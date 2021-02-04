HomeFront: 11 romantic movies, 9 love songs, 8 Sundance standouts

PANDEMIC ROMANCE: If you have a television, a calendar, or other people in your life, you know that it’s almost Valentine’s Day . Ahead of the strangest V-Day in living memory, the Globe explores the state of romance in the age of social distancing.

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where it’s Super Bowl weekend and Dr. Fauci wants you to stay home . Fortunately your pandemic-honed social-distancing skills can adapt perfectly to attending virtual watch parties, sharing viral ads on one-person screens, and cutting down party dip recipes from feed-the-whole-neighborhood to feed-the-whole-family size. And if your entertainment needs extend beyond — or don’t even include — football, the Globe has a whole roster of experts to help with that.

Start with romantic movies recommended by 11 staff members that range from the Yorkshire moors (yes, really) to Gotham City (yes, really). Love Letters columnist Meredith Goldstein tracks down sweethearts who open up about “the new relationships that have blossomed during the pandemic.” TV critic Matthew Gilbert looks at TV’s most authentic couples. And correspondent James Sullivan goes beyond the “hopelessly schlocky” to explore love songs with the help of nine local artists, “modern lovers all, and all great songwriters.”

FILM: Experiencing the Sundance Film Festival virtually, “I’ve never been more potently reminded that movies are meant to be experienced as part of a crowd,” writes Globe film critic Ty Burr. He spotlights eight: two “wackadoo entries,” four takes on “traditional Sundance genres,” and two by filmmakers with Boston-area roots. “‘CODA,’ the opening night drama about a Gloucester teen and her family of deaf fishermen, cleaned up with grand jury and audience awards for US Drama, plus prizes for its director (Cambridge-born Siân Heder) and ensemble cast.”

As the only characters in “Malcolm & Marie,” John David Washington and Zendaya “get a very serious workout and give seriously good performances,” writes Globe reviewer Mark Feeney, awarding 2½ stars. The film “must have the highest ratio of arguing to action of any movie since John Cassavetes died. ... [T]hat’s either praise of a high order or warning to the wise.”

Deep into “A Glitch in the Matrix,” an “emotionally disastrous” choice by filmmaker Rodney Ascher “throws the documentary disturbingly out of whack,” Feeney says in a 2½-star review. Before that, the film “looks at the theory that simulated reality isn’t just in the ‘Matrix.’ It’s the world. That cup of coffee you’re drinking? Your socks? Even, yes, you? They’re all computer generated.”

If that’s not trippy enough for you, here comes Paul Anton Smith’s “Have You Seen My Movie?” Smith’s “meta-cinematic universe of intertextuality,” in Globe reviewer Peter Keough’s words, is “a movie consisting of deftly edited clips from movies in which people watch movies, and sometimes in which people watch movies in which people watch movies.”

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Globe’s Black History Month Film Festival schedule is filling up, and it looks great. The event mixes classics and new releases with virtual appearances by filmmakers and performers, including director Ed Zwick and Leon E. Wilson of the Museum of African American History discussing “Glory” (1989) on Feb. 25. Check out the schedule and sign up to receive updates here.

TV: If the phrase “not legally able to use the name Hannibal Lecter” isn’t enough to warn you off, Gilbert says “Clarice,” a series sequel to “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) “only serves as a reminder ... of just how extremely fine [Jonathan] Demme’s film and [Jodie] Foster’s performance truly are.” (Obligatory tangent: The same actor plays Buffalo Bill and Captain Stottlemeyer! Why isn’t Ted Levine more famous?)

Bookmark these two. Gilbert suggests a dozen binge-worthy series that can fill a snow day with adventure and escapism. And Globe travel writer and columnist Christopher Muther assembles 11 films that capture “the vision of Florida created by screenwriters and directors who have explored everything from the state’s soothing pastel-tinted architecture to its blazing, drug-fueled violence.”

Starting with describing the Super Bowl as “nacho average football game,” Gilbert’s look at Sunday’s programming is a pun-fest groaning with wordplay. Consider yourself warned, or head for the comments and join the pun fun.

SAFE TRAVEL: Leaving the house will be a thing again before too long, and a Globe Zoom webinar can help you work out the answer to the burning question “When Can We Travel Safely Again?” Christopher Muther talks it over with three experts — the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Gloria Guevara, Abraar Karan of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Jet Black’s Jessica Nabongo — Friday at noon. Sign up here.

An untitled wharf scene by Edward Mitchell Bannister, painted around 1868. Smithsonian American Art Museum, Gift of H. Alan and Melvin Frank

VISUAL ART: For Edward Mitchell Bannister, “the barriers to artistic achievement were not abstract; they were in the land and sea all around him, the very buildings in which he lived and worked,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. He heads to Rhode Island to walk in the footsteps of Bannister, “a Black artist versed in the rigors of 19th-century European landscape painting to the point of besting his white peers.”

The elements of Yoko Ono’s “Mend Piece” are deceptively simple: “tidy mounds of shattered porcelain cups and saucers,” string, twine, glue — and visitors to the Addison Gallery of American Art. Whyte was familiar with the project, “so I knew what to do. But you never really know until you’ve done it, which is exactly the point.”

At 16, journalist and artist Dana Jennings worked at a New Hampshire factory that’s now a hazardous waste site. “Toxic Youth,” an online exhibition of his “edgy, graphic, frenetic sketches,” tells the story. “Jennings’s style is blunt and economically direct,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. ”His drawings bristle.” Find them online through the University of New Hampshire Museum of Art.

Boston artist Georgie Friedman’s video installation “Hurricane Lost” addresses climate change, but not explicitly. “Rather, the effect is visceral,” says McQuaid. “Stormy video projections of shuddering clouds and frothing water hurtle across screens the shape of hurricane cloud walls. They twist and eddy.” At Emerson Contemporary’s Media Art Gallery.

MUSIC: It’s off brand, but Boston Lyric Opera approaches “The Fall of the House of Usher” through film, and its interpretation of the Philip Glass work is “an impressive achievement,” writes Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler. “It is not a film of an opera performance — there are no singers on screen — but rather a kind of dark, dream-washed fantasia with the opera’s score as its backbone.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including advice on “navigating pandemic-induced social pitfalls” from three experts who gave newsletter author Kara Baskin the lowdown. Sign up for the newsletter here.

BIDEN & THE ARTS: Lyric Stage’s Courtney O’Connor speaks for many cultural leaders sizing up the new administration when she says, “My fear is the arts will be forgotten.” Asks Globe theater critic Don Aucoin: “What could it mean in this perilous moment to have someone in the Oval Office who views culture as essential and takes steps to address the specific nature of the challenges faced by the performing arts?”

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. Listen here.

Bookshop.org founder (and Winchester native) Andy Hunter wants to help save independent bookstores. Jennifer S. Altman for The Boston Globe

BOOKS: The nonprofit Bookshop.org, serendipitously launched weeks before the pandemic took hold, has been a lifeline for many independents. “We’re looking at a global warming-type situation for bookstores,” says founder Andy Hunter, a serial book-tech entrepreneur. “But booksellers are a wary bunch and not everyone is an admirer of the site,” reports the Globe’s Mark Shanahan. He takes a deep dive.

In her “stunning” debut story collection, ”Milk Blood Heat,” Dantiel W. Moniz demonstrates her awareness “that words are the connective tissue that give us the faith we need to carry on,” writes Globe reviewer Lauren LeBlanc. “How she illuminates that reasoning through direct and unwavering language is downright magical.”

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand getting through the next couple of months — to outdoor dining season and a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors safer. See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here.

Crisscrossing the city, Globe restaurant critic Devra First spotlights the annual Black Restaurant Challenge, which coincides with Black History Month: “Patronize one Black-owned restaurant each week of the month.” This year, she says, it “matters not just for the business owners but everyone.”

If you plan right, takeout means leftovers, but it doesn’t have to mean boredom. “You need no more than five fairly simple techniques,” says former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian, who serves up a buffet of great suggestions. “Tuck them into your tool kit, step up to the stove, and start cooking.”

BUT REALLY: It’s about to be the Year of the Ox, but I’m still writing Year of the Rat on my checks. In addition to the Black Restaurant Challenge, my personal #ProjectTakeout this week will be counting down to the Lunar New Year, which starts Feb. 12. See, my post-pandemic plans include eating a ton of dim sum at restaurants that are still in business. Join me, won’t you? Wear your mask and wash your hands!