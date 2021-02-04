Laird Hunt sought ‘to encompass a life’ and the Indiana landscape he loves

Hunt’s eighth novel, “ Zorrie ,” is short but expansive, spanning the life of an Indiana woman, one around his grandmother’s age. “It’s not her story per se, but there are echoes of her life and it is her generation,” Hunt said. “Stories of the depression were very loud in my grandmother’s mind when I was living with her.”

The novelist Laird Hunt grew up all over the world but for five years of his life, during middle school and high school, he lived with his grandmother on a farm the family still owns in central Indiana. “I feel increasingly drawn to that landscape,” Hunt said. “I thought the farther away I got from that experience the more distant it would be come but actually it’s the opposite.”

He worked on the novel on and off for 17 years, publishing other books in the meantime. “I kept coming back to it. Gnawing at it. Sometimes doing deeper work on it,” Hunt said. “It feels like a kind of distillation of a lot of things I’ve been thinking about for a long time. A way of being close in words to a landscape that means a lot to me.”

To capture that time and place, Hunt said, he recalled family stories and also read a lot of novels and histories set in and around that era and landscape. He also “spent a lot of time in the New Testament and the generous cadences of the King James Bible, which is also quite compressed; it’s a kind of voluptuous language that’s made to crackle because it doesn’t go on and on.”

Another influence was Flaubert’s “A Simple Heart,” an even shorter book that also tracks a life story beginning in old age, then jumping back to youth. He wanted “to encompass a life,” Hunt said, “and there’s something very different about foregrounding that silver age of an existence, rather than starting with childhood.”

