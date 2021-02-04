Local bestsellers for the week ending January 31

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

4. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

5. The Searcher Tana French Viking

6. The Liar’s Dictionary Eley Williams Doubleday

7. A Thousand Ships Natalie Haynes Harper

8. The Prophets Robert Jones, Jr. Putnam

9. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Keep Sharp Sanjay Gupta S&S

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

Advertisement

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. Wintering Katherine May Riverhead

5. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain George Saunders Random House

6. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

7. Let Me Tell You What I Mean Joan Didion Knopf

8. Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World Simon Winchester Harper

9. The Doctors Blackwell Janice P. Nimura Norton

10. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

2. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

5. Interior Chinatown Charles Yu Vintage

6. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

7. News of the World Paulette Jiles Morrow

8. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

9. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

10. The Only Good Indians Stephen Graham Jones Gallery/Saga Press

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power Dey Street Books

Advertisement

3. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

4. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

5. On Tyranny Timothy Snyder Tim Duggan Books

6. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

7. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

8. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

9. How to Do Nothing Jenny Odell Melville House

10. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S





The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 31. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.