A UMass grad’s site is helping independent bookstores hold their own against Amazon

He was an obsessive reader, plowing through such classics as “The Chronicles of Narnia,” anything by Judy Blume, “Bridge to Terabithia,” and Richard Adams’s epic “Watership Down,” a novel about anthropomorphised bunnies that, for a time, Hunter carried around with him everywhere.

Growing up in Winchester in the ’70s and ’80s, Andy Hunter had a complicated home life — he and his brothers were raised by a single mother who struggled with mental illness. Books were his refuge.

“In one of the Farrelly brothers’ movies, there’s a guy sitting in the bathroom reading the back of a shampoo bottle and he says, ‘Oh, I read this one already,’” says Hunter. “I was like that. Anything with text, I read.”

Maybe it’s not surprising then that Hunter, who’s 50 now and lives in Brooklyn with his wife and two kids, has made it his mission to protect independent bookstores from Amazon, the online leviathan that has captured an increasing share of book sales in the US and abroad.

A year ago, Hunter launched the nonprofit Bookshop.org with the goal of making it easy — and mutually beneficial — for indie booksellers and readers to connect online. And, so far at least, it’s working. Bookshop has been a savior for many brick-and-mortar bookstores crippled by the economic effects of the pandemic.

How does it work? Stores create a page on the Bookshop site and get a 30-percent cut of every sale made via their portal. That’s slightly less than they’d make on an in-store sale, but all customer service, packing, and shipping is handled by Bookshop and its distributor partner, book wholesaler Ingram. Hunter’s site has allowed stores that aren’t set up for e-commerce to continue doing business during the pandemic, and to sell books they don’t stock.

In the case of books sold directly by Bookshop (not through one of its member stores’ portals), or by way of one of its affiliates — media outlets, bloggers, book clubs, or social media sites that link to Bookshop in reviews or stories — 10 percent of all sales is put into a pool and distributed among participating stores. In its first year, Bookshop has sold about $55 million worth of books, and raised $11.2 million for local bookstores. Of course, it helped that the site was launched six weeks before a pandemic shuttered stores and turbocharged online shopping.

“Frankly, it saved our tails through the lockdown,” says Judy Manzo, owner of Book Ends, the bookshop in Hunter’s hometown of Winchester. “I don’t do anything and I receive an automatic deposit in my bank account. It’s been like manna from heaven, to be honest.”

Judy Manzo owns Book Ends in Winchester. The independent bookseller says the nonprofit bookshop.org has helped her stay in business during the pandemic. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

About 1,000 of the country’s 2,500 independent bookstores have signed up for Bookshop — 40 or so in Massachusetts — but booksellers are a wary bunch and not everyone is an admirer of the site. Some are skeptical of Hunter’s motives and worry Bookshop is just another competitor that, eventually, will cannibalize all online sales not nabbed by Amazon. Others object to the American Booksellers Association’s backing of Bookshop — it invested $100,000 in the idea early on — believing the ABA’s first priority should be supporting its members stores.

“They don’t call them ‘independent’ bookstores for nothing,” says Beth Ineson, executive director of the New England Independent Booksellers Association, which represents 180 stores in six states. “There are some bookstore owners who are happy to embrace the entire marketplace, and others who got into [bookselling] specifically to eschew the whole e-commerce channel.”

One thing nobody disputes is that Amazon’s continued e-commerce expansion poses an existential threat to traditional retailers, especially bookstores. Amazon commanded a little more than 50 percent of all new book sales before the pandemic, and that share has remained fairly steady in the past 10 months.

“I was waiting for someone smarter and with more resources than me to do something,” says Hunter. “Year over year, Amazon grew exponentially — about 8 percent on an annual basis — and I was waiting for someone to do something, but it never happened.”

Hunter wasn’t just sitting on his hands. After graduating from UMass Amherst — he majored in philosophy — Hunter worked in IT for a few years before embarking on several projects: He self-published an arts-and-culture magazine called “Mommy and I Are One”; became editor-in-chief of Mean Magazine, formerly Grand Royal, in Los Angeles; got an MFA in creative writing from Brooklyn College; founded Electric Literature, a nonprofit digital publisher of short fiction; co-founded a small press, Catapult; wrote 650 pages of a still-unfinished novel; and, in 2015, co-created Literary Hub, a website that’s become a favorite of bibliophiles for the literary content it aggregates.

“Andy’s the smartest digital person in book publishing,” says Grove Atlantic publisher Morgan Entrekin, who co-founded Literary Hub with Hunter and helped raise $775,000 from investors to start Bookshop. “I told people, ‘Look, don’t expect any liquidity or great return, but you’re doing something for the greater good that needs to be done.’”

Hunter says he devised the idea of Bookshop after a dinner conversation with Christine Onorati, who owns Word, a bookstore in his Brooklyn neighborhood, and is also on the board of the American Booksellers Association. She asked him to think of ways that indie bookstores like hers could undercut Amazon’s online dominance.

“We’re looking at a global-warming type situation for bookstores, and the only way for them to hold their own is if e-commerce becomes a really important part of their business,” says Hunter. “Bookstores have loyal customers who value them, and I wanted to make sure their customers had a way to support them in a way that’s as easy and convenient as ordering from Amazon.”

He pitched the Bookshop model to the ABA board in 2018, and a year later it voted to invest. Some booksellers, like New Hampshire’s Willard Williams, whose Toadstool Bookshop has locations in Keene, Nashua, and Peterborough, have protested. They argue that Bookshop has helped stores with small inventories and little or no online presence, but it could hurt larger, established stores like his.

“If I really push people to Bookshop, why would I bother to carry shelves and shelves of books?” says Williams. “One reason to support and enjoy an independent bookstore is that it’s part of the community, a place where you can browse and meet people. Ultimately, I think all stores will say, ‘Why do I have all these books when I could just have my orders shipped from a giant warehouse?’”

Mary Cotton, co-owner of Newtonville Books, understands that worry, but says the economic fallout from the pandemic would have been much worse if not for Bookshop.

“It’s been critical for us. Our choice was to go with Bookshop or design our own e-commerce system, and that’s not really in our skill set,” Cotton says. “Bookshop is as friendly to brick-and-mortar stores as an online business model can be, and it’s a good alternative to Amazon.”

Newtonville Books in Newton Center is open for curbside pickup only; customers can also buy books through its page on Bookshop. Pete Hausler

In the weeks after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, many Black-owned bookstores in the US reported a huge increase in sales of books about race and racism. Bookshop accounted for many of those sales, says Troy Johnson, founder of the African American Literature Book Club, which bills itself as a website dedicated to books by or about people of African descent. Johnson appreciates that Bookshop is more altruistic than Amazon, but he’s reserving judgement on the site.

“For the mom-and-pop shop, not tech savvy, Bookshop helped them handle the surge in sales, for sure,” says Johnson, who lives in Tulsa, OK. “But is it helping everyone?”

The ABA has heard these concerns, but thinks Bookshop is the best way to slow Amazon’s momentum. Since its launch, Hunter estimates his site has captured about 1% of Amazon’s share of the book market. That may not seem like much, but every bit counts, says Allison Hill, CEO of the ABA.

“Every day, 2,000-4,000 people are visiting Bookshop to find local independent bookstores to shop at and support,” Hill wrote in an email. “While we’re talking about the size of the pie slices that Bookshop or the indies have, Amazon is buying the pie store. And they’re buying all the water and flour. And the delivery trucks.”

In November, Bookshop’s success in the U.S. led Hunter to launch the site in the UK, and booksellers there have welcomed its arrival.

“Being an independent bookseller has for so many years been such a David v Goliath battle that it feels slightly disconcerting when someone at last hands you a bazooka instead of you peppering away with your slingshot,” bookseller Andy Rossiter told The Guardian.

Hunter says he expected some pushback from booksellers, whom he describes as “fiercely iconoclastic,” but he hopes to persuade them that Bookshop is patron not predator. He points out that Bookshop’s bylaws prevent it from being sold to Amazon or another major online retailer.

“I totally understand that they want to make sure that we really are who we say we are,” Hunter says. “So part of our job now and in the next years is to prove that we’re here to support them and that we’ll grow the platform in ways that benefit them more and more.”

