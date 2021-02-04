Virtual author readings February 7- February 13

Tonya M. Foster (”AHotB”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Radcliffe Institute... Kevin Davies (”Editing Humanity”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Sybrina Fulton (”Rest in Power: A Parents’ Story of Love, Injustice, and the Birth of a Movement”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library... Stephanie Graves (”Olive Bright, Pigeoneer”) is in conversation with Alyssa Maxwell (”A Sinister Service”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Laird Hunt (”Zorrie”) is in conversation with Erica Wagner (”Chief Engineer: Washington Roebling, The Man Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Priyanka Chopra Jonas (”Unfinished: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Lilly Singh (”How to Be a Bawse”) at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Susan Conley (”Landslide”) is in conversation with Lily King (”Writers & Lovers”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Claudio Lomnitz (”Nuestra América: My Family in the Vertigo of Translation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Serena Parekh (”No Refuge: Ethics and the Global Refugee Crisis”) is in conversation with David Livingstone Smith (”On Inhumanity: Dehumanization and How to Resist It”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

THURSDAY

Richard Thompson Ford (”Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History”) is in conversation with Jeannie Suk Gersen at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... David Levithan (”The Mysterious Disappearance of Aidan S.”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Maxim D. Shrayer (”Of Politics and Pandemics: Songs of a Russian Immigrant”) and Tatiana Rebecca Shrayer (”Searching for Bow and Arrows”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Marcos Gonsalez (”Pedro’s Theory”) is in conversation with Jennifer Baker at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Anjuli Fatima Raza Kolb (”Epidemic Empire: Colonialism, Contagion, and Terror, 1817–2020″) is in conversation with Gauri Viswanathan (”Masks of Conquest: Literary Study and British Rule in India”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Judd Winick (”Hilo 7: Gina - The Girl Who Broke The World”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney (”Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Susan Buttenwieser (”We Were Lucky with the Rain”), Jennifer Martelli (”My Tarantella”), Scott Withiam (”Doors Out of the Underworld”) read at 7:30 p.m. at Chapter and Verse.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.