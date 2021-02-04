Baker to increase the capacity limit on restaurants, gyms, other businesses to 40 percent starting Monday

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,186 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 53 new deaths. The state’s second surge appears to be subsiding, with cases, hospitalizations, deaths, test positivity, and other metrics heading in a downward trend.

The state Department of Public Health informed cities and towns on Thursday that the 25 percent capacity restrictions, put in place after Christmas , would be increased to 40 percent because of recent improvements in COVID-19 data in the state.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Baker administration is increasing the temporary capacity limits for a variety of businesses such as stores, gyms, and restaurants as of Monday.

The move could provide a psychological boost, encouraging people to leave their homes and patronize local businesses more frequently. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing depends on who you ask.

Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said his group has been lobbying the Baker administration to lift the caps, particularly with Valentine’s Day in mind.

“The details in these occupancy limitation orders frankly matter less than the messaging it indicates, that things are getting better, people are getting the [vaccination] shots,” Hurst said. “It’s more the overall messaging to consumers that things are getting better.”

That’s exactly what concerns Marc Draisen, executive director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. Draisen said he was stunned by the Baker administration’s decision, saying it’s way too soon to ease up on restrictions given how many people are still dying in the state every day from COVID-19.

“Every time you loosen restrictions, you send a message to the public that it’s OK to be less careful,” Draisen said. “People are understandably fatigued. They’re tired. They’re homebound. They see the vaccine is coming. They interpret these changes that it’s OK to spend more time mingling with people outside of your home, and it isn’t.”

An e-mail from Ron O’Connor, director of the office of local and regional health at the state Department of Public Health, to cities and towns on Thursday morning indicated that Governor Charlie Baker planned to announce the capacity changes at a press conference on Thursday.

The businesses and facilities that will go from 25 percent capacity to 40 percent at 5 a.m. on Monday include, among others: restaurants, arcades, driving and flight schools, fitness centers, libraries, museums, and stores. The capacity limit for offices will also rise to 40 percent, from 25 percent, as will places of worship, and hair salons and other businesses defined by the state as “close contact personal services.” Movie theaters will go to 40 percent as well, but will be capped at 50 people per theater. Meanwhile, the state’s gathering limit will remain untouched: 10 people indoors, and 25 outside. Likewise, the statewide limit keeping indoor performance venues closed along with indoor recreation businesses such as roller rinks and trampoline parks remains in place.













