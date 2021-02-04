A list of businesses that can increase their capacity on Monday

Restaurants will be able to increase their capacity from 25 percent to 40 percent of their seating capacity. Employees do not count toward the capacity limit for restaurants or close contact personal services, such as nail salons an tattoo parlors, which will also increase to 40 percent on Monday.

The Baker administration will lift capacity restrictions for certain businesses starting Monday.

Here’s a list of the other businesses that can move from 25 percent capacity to 40 percent starting Monday:

Arcades and Recreational Businesses

Driving and Flight Schools

Gyms/Health Clubs

Libraries

Museums

Retail

Offices

Places of Worship

Lodging (common areas)

Golf (indoor areas)

Movie theaters (no more than 50 people per theater)

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.