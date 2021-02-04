Three from Prime Automotive owner face federal charges

Federal prosecutors have filed fraud charges against three individuals associated with GPB Capital, the majority owner of the Westwood-based Prime Automotive Group, accusing them of misrepresenting the source of funds used to make monthly distribution payments to investors. The indictment in Brooklyn federal court was filed against David Gentile, chief executive of New York-based GPB, Ascendant Capital owner Jeffry Schneider, and former GPB managing partner Jeffrey Lash. A significant portion of GPB’s distributions to investors were paid directly from investors’ funds, instead of cash flow from Prime and other GPB holdings, prosecutors said. GPB issued a statement saying it denies the government’s allegations and intends to vigorously defend itself in court. David Rosenberg, the former chief executive of Prime, meanwhile, is pursuing a wrongful termination suit against GPB, Gentile, and Lash. Rosenberg claims he was fired in 2019 because he raised concerns with federal regulators about GPB’s practices. Rosenberg had sold a controlling stake in the business to GPB in 2017, but stayed on as CEO. — JON CHESTO

CORPORATE

Minehan new president of NE chapter of corporate directors group

Cathy Minehan, the former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston chief executive, has been named the new president of the New England chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Minehan takes over from Beth Boland, chair of Foley & Lardner’s securities and litigation practice, who will become chair of the New England chapter’s board. In addition to her time leading the Boston Fed, Minehan was also dean of the management school at Simmons College from 2011 through 2016. The chapter also added five new directors to its board: Darren Donovan, KPMG principal; Quincy Miller, Eastern Bank president; Chris Oddliefson, chief executive of Rockland Trust; Jim Rooney, chief executive of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce; and Linda Whitlock, former CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. — JON CHESTO

MEDIA

Zucker to step down from CNN at the end of the year

Jeffrey A. Zucker, the relentless, ratings-obsessed executive who transformed American television news and played a central role in the political rise of Donald Trump, said Thursday that he expected to step down from his job running CNN at the end of the year. In a three-decade career, Zucker has helped shape the evolution of the news and entertainment industries — and he has excelled at mixing the two. In 1991, at age 26, he was named the executive producer of NBC’s highly profitable morning franchise, the “Today” show, and he moved swiftly into the executive ranks to lead the network’s entertainment division. He put his mark on some of the most extreme and absurd productions in the early years of reality television, programs like “Fear Factor,” in which contestants jumped off buildings, ate bugs, and navigated a pit of rodents. He also gave the green light to a show called “The Apprentice,” imagined as a version of “Survivor” in the urban jungle, and starring a brassy real estate developer named Donald Trump. The opening-credits sequence burnished the Trump myth, presenting the show’s star in moody, slow-motion shots to the beat of “For the Love of Money” by The O’Jays. Zucker, 55, took over CNN in 2013. He revived its ratings by turning single stories — large or small — into national and international dramas. — NEW YORK TIMES

MEDIA

New York Times set subscription record in 2020

The New York Times set a record for its subscription business in 2020, a year when a pandemic, social unrest, and a bitterly contested presidential race made headlines, the company said in an earnings report Thursday. After adding 2.3 million digital-only subscriptions in 2020, more than in any previous year, The Times exceeded 7.5 million subscriptions for its digital products and print newspaper, The New York Times Co.’s fourth-quarter report said. For the year, the Times’ primary digital offering, its news product, gained 1.7 million subscribers, a 48 percent increase over 2019. More than 5 million Times subscriptions are for the news product alone, the Times said. Other digital offerings, like the Cooking and Games apps, gained more than 600,000 subscriptions in 2020, a 66 percent rise, for a total of roughly 1.6 million. The remaining subscriptions — about 833,000 — are for the print newspaper. — NEW YORK TIMES

ONLINE PAYMENTS

PayPal gained a record number of new accounts in 2020

PayPal said consumers flocked to its service in the final months of the year as they hurried to finish their holiday shopping and started using the company’s wallets to buy and sell cryptocurrency. The company added a record 72.7 million active accounts in 2020, more than it forecast just three months ago, with the addition of 16 million accounts in the fourth quarter alone. That helped overall revenue climb 23 percent to $6.12 billion during the quarter, topping analysts’ estimates. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOME BUYING

Home price hikes about the same in cities and suburbs

Cities are alive and well for home buyers. US housing prices rose at essentially the same rate in urban and suburban areas last year, jumping 8.8 percent and 8.7 percent respectively, according to an analysis by Zillow released on Thursday. The data complicates the narrative that workers are fleeing urban areas for the suburbs or even “Zoom towns” out West near ski resorts and national parks. While prices in the suburban parts of expensive metro areas including New York, Seattle, Boston, and San Francisco metro areas saw bigger gains, home values are soaring broadly across the United States as people rush to take advantage of historically low mortgage rates to get extra space after months of social distancing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Department stores were back in January, boosted by stimulus checks

Sales at US department stores grew for the first time in more than a year after stimulus checks and holiday returns drove Americans back to the mall. After a difficult 2020 that saw consumers eschew brick-and-mortar shopping in favor of delivery giants like Amazon and Walmart, department-store sales rose 1.5 percent in January, marking the first positive month since December 2019, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. In fact, every retail sector — other than apparel — posted positive year-on-year gains in January, it said. The hardware and furnishing sectors saw the biggest growth in January, with Americans still spending to improve the homes they’ve been stuck in throughout the pandemic. But even department stores logged a rare month of growth, attributed to holiday gift-card redemptions and in-person gift returns — which often translate into a new, bigger sale. Department stores performed better in the Southwest and on the West Coast, with the double-whammy of weather and COVID restrictions weighing on East Coast retail. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates for 30-year mortgage don’t budge

Mortgage rates were flat this week as the economic recovery struggles to gain solid footing. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 2.73 percent. It was 3.45 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average edged up to 2.21 percent. It was 2.20 percent a week ago and 2.97 percent a year ago. — WASHINGTON POST