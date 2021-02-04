Unemployment claims fell last week, but labor market remained turbulent

Last week brought 816,000 new claims for state benefits, compared with 840,000 the previous week. Adjusted for seasonal variations, last week’s figure was 779,000, a decrease of 33,000.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week for the third straight week but remained at extraordinarily high levels by historical standards.

The US job market continues to struggle, held back by the coronavirus, the slow rollout of vaccines, and the loss of overall economic momentum.

There were 349,000 new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally funded program for part-time workers, the self-employed, and others ordinarily ineligible for jobless benefits. That total, which was not seasonally adjusted, was down 55,000 from the week before.

In Massachusetts, roughly 19,700 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits, down about 1,100 from the week prior. Another 4,400 filed claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, down about 1,000 from the previous week. About 16,000 more individuals in Massachusetts applied for aid under two extended benefits programs, which offer assistance to individuals who have exhausted regular benefits.

The easing of new diagnoses and the partial relaxation of restrictions in some places seems to have taken off a bit of the pressure on employers that was evident a few weeks ago.

“These numbers were slightly encouraging,” said Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics. “While still alarmingly high, it’s better than the spike that occurred at the beginning of January.”

Daco noted that the wait in passing a new stimulus package in December amid partisan battles in Washington may have delayed some claims that ended up being filed in January after it was signed into law. Now that surge seems to be clearing.

Nevertheless, for workers in the hardest-hit industries, conditions remain difficult.

“It’s been a rough winter, especially for folks in the leisure and hospitality sector and the food sector,” said David Deull, an economist at the research and analysis firm IHS Markit. “They were also the ones to suffer during the initial wave of shutdowns in the spring.”

The latest data strengthens the argument for more stimulus, economists say, a key policy position of the Biden White House. The $900 billion aid package passed in December helps many unemployed workers only through mid-March.

“I do think there is a need for more stimulus,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics. “It’s a crucial part of this rebound.”