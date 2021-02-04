A guaranteed moose sighting in Maine — and this one’s made of chocolate

What would possess a chocolatier to build a life-size moose out of milk chocolate? Ask Len Libby matriarch Maureen Hemond: Lenny was her idea, back in the 1990s. “We were already making chocolate mousse candy, a soft center mousse dipped in chocolate,” she says. And she’d seen some sculptural chocolate creations on her travels. But an actual chocolate moose — the largest antlered animal in North America, no less — would be so fabulous, and so Maine. Her husband, Master Chocolatier Fern Hemond, wasn’t amused. “He thought we were crazy,” Maureen says.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Need more proof that New England is, indeed, the best place on the planet (and probably the wackiest)? Consider this: Maine is home to the largest chocolate moose — yes, that’s moose — in the world. His name is Lenny, he weighs 1,700 pounds, is 9 feet long and 7 feet tall, and has been making candy-crazed kids squeal with delight since 1997. Lenny resides in a blue-tinted white chocolate pond at Len Libby Candies, along with a 380-pound chocolate black bear named Libby and her 80-pound cubs, Cocoa and Chip. Gawkers are welcome, but don’t count on sneaking a piece of Lenny when nobody’s looking. “We’ve got a fence up now, because everybody wants a bite!” says John DeGrinney, who runs the business with his wife, Gisele. This edible ungulate may well be the largest chocolate animal — never mind moose — in existence. (“We’ve never heard of a larger one!” DeGrinney says.) Lenny has been featured on TV’s “Good Morning America” and in the board game Trivial Pursuit. Try finding another moose who’s done that.

But they did it, preparing the chocolate themselves and enlisting students from the Maine School of Art to make the moose. Steel beams and wire mesh support 10-pound blocks of real chocolate, which was applied like paste to the sculptural base. Sculptor Zdeno Mayercak, who had never worked in chocolate before, chipped away, one chocolate curl at a time, to make the life-like Lenny. (His inspiration, they say: The stuffed moose in the lobby of L.L. Bean in Freeport.) Project Lenny took a entire month and cost $50,000, Hemond says. Media outlets as far away as Europe picked up the story. The bear came along a few years later, to give Lenny some company. A video monitor plays the story of Lenny’s creation on a continuous loop.

Showcased in a woodsy-themed corner of the candy store, Lenny has attained celebrity status. “People who were here before bring their kids and grandkids,” DeGrinney says. “You can hear them squealing from across the building. It’s the best part of the job,” he adds. The shop sells little Lenny likenesses, in milk and dark chocolate, along with “moose on the rocks” (a chocolate moose with chocolate pebbles) and numerous other moose- and bear-themed confections.

But Lenny and company are just part of the sweet story at Len Libby. Libby, “considered the dean of Maine candy makers,” according to DeGrinney, opened the shop in 1926. It has always been a family business. Libby sold it to Dr. Fernand Hemond in 1949, and his son Fern (Maureen’s late husband) took it over in 1956; now, their kids and assorted nieces and nephews work alongside Maureen, age 81, John, and Gisele, who’s Maureen and Fern’s daughter. That’s four generations of candy-making.

Nancy Kelley displays some of the most popular items (besides Lenny) at Len Libby Candies. Diane Bair

They make 95 percent of the candy they sell, in a candy kitchen attached the shop. Besides Lenny, they’re known for their Maine Needhams, made with fresh coconut they crack themselves (“Nobody does it like we do,” DeGrinney says), and Bangor Taffy. The taffy, a rich caramel rolled in confectioner’s sugar, was served on the Maine Central Railroad more than a century ago. The company continues to make it using the original recipe.

Fans come to pay their respects to Lenny, but they always leave with a little something besides a selfie. This 5,000 square-foot space is filled to the rafters with goodies and Maine-themed gift items. This summer, the family hopes to open a viewing window to their candy kitchen, so customers can see the magic happen.

Speaking of magic, how is it that Lenny looks so fresh and dewy at 24 years old? Let’s just say he’s had some work done. “Every couple of years, we scrape him and clean him and put another layer of tempered chocolate on him,” DeGrinney says. Hmmm: Exfoliation, cleansing, a layer of chocolate — might be worth a try.

If You Go: Len Libby Candies, 419 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, Maine; 207-883-4897; www.lenlibby.com. If you can’t visit Lenny in person, order a mini-version; Len Libby offers online ordering and shipping.

