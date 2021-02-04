5 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Middlesex jail over 2 days

The two positive cases on Tuesday were the first confirmed at the facility since Sept. 29. The cases prompted increased testing, which revealed three new cases Wednesday, the statement said.

The facility also reported that two inmates tested positive on Tuesday night , bringing the total number of current COVID-19 cases to five, Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian’s office said in a statement.

Three more cases of COVID-19 from newly admitted inmates were confirmed Wednesday at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica, officials said.

There were 14 negative tests among inmates, according to the statement.

All five individuals who tested positive have been placed in a precautionary quarantine and were not incorporated into the general population. They will be retested in one week, officials said.

Advertisement

Since Sept. 29, 220 tests have been administered in the facility. However, these five cases were the first to come back as positive, the statement said.

Koutoujian said that in the coming weeks, the facility will reinforce COVID-19 safety measures, such as requiring masks. “Ensuring the health and safety [of] our staff and those in our custody is our top priority,” he said. “These new cases highlight the fact we are not a fortress on a hill and that the issues impacting our communities, impact our facility as well.”

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.