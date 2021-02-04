Baker vows teachers will get vaccine after current eligible groups are given shots

“With respect to teachers, what I would say is the following,” Baker said. “The overwhelming evidence coming out of the gate for the committee that put together our strategy on vaccines said the first two things you should focus on are preserving life and protecting the health care system. And so, our primary focus coming out of the gate was to vaccinate as many hospital and long-term care and assisted living workers as we possibly could.”

Governor Charlie Baker reiterated Thursday that school teachers across the state will be given the COVID-19 vaccine “right after” the current eligibility groups being inoculated and stressed that schools are safe spaces amid the pandemic, if proper precautions are taken.

That push, he said, was followed by a focus on staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities, first responders, people aged 75 and older, and people with multiple comorbidities, among other priority groups.

“Teachers are in the first group of what I would describe as other employees, essential workers,” Baker said. “Depending on how quickly we can get folks who are 75-plus and 65-plus and the folks with multiple comorbidities through the system, they come right after that,” Baker said. “But, it’s hard for me to understand when we look at the data and we talk to the experts that we should be organizing this in a way that’s any different than the way we set it up. I think we set it up with the right priorities.”

He said the vaccine rollout was “a harder lift coming out of the gate because of the distributed nature of a lot of the congregate care facilities and a lot of the folks in homeless shelters and all the rest. But I think we did the right thing there. But teachers are in the first group of what I would describe as defined employees who aren’t in the health care world or dealing directly with senior citizens and other folks with COVID illness every day.”

Teacher’s unions have criticized the Baker administration for not adding their members to the vaccine eligibility list sooner.

Separately Thursday, Baker during the briefing said that a weekly pool testing program “will make a big difference” in helping schools operate safely. He and other officials have repeatedly said in-person learning goes hand-in-hand with safety measures such as distancing and face coverings.

“I do think for many of the districts that pursue the weekly COVID testing policy, that will make a big difference,” Baker said. “Because not only will they be regularly testing the kids and staff and teachers in the facility, but we also now have access” to the BinaxNOW rapid tests “that will make it possible for people to be identified quickly if they have kids or adults in a particular class for whom there’s an issue.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.