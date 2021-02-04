The Black history I carry with me: Natanja Craig-Oquendo

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.
“My name is Natanja Craig-Oquendo and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Renae Gray, a beloved leader and trailblazer for women and girls of color”.
Gray, a founding member of the Boston Women’s Fund, was a lifelong activist. She advocated for women and wellness, was a philanthropist, a preserver of Black history, and so much more.
Natanja Craig-Oquendo is executive director of the Boston Women’s Fund. She is committed to social, economic, and racial justice.
