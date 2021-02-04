Walsh’s swift, behind-closed-doors police chief appointment a departure from how other cities handle major move

Now, just days later, outgoing Mayor Martin J. Walsh is facing a barrage of criticism over his administration’s handling of the appointment, as well as the vetting of veteran officer Dennis White, who was named to one of the city’s most prominent positions with no scrutiny of a past domestic abuse allegation.

There would be no national search. No list of finalists. No public input.

Boston learned in a press release last week that the city’s police commissioner would be abruptly retiring in 24 hours and that a new commissioner — largely unknown outside the department — had been selected and appointed to what could be a five-year term.

Walsh placed White on administrative leave late Wednesday, named an acting commissioner, and pledged an outside investigation after the Globe presented the administration with allegations in court documents that White in 1999 pushed and threatened to shoot his then-wife, also a Boston police officer, and was later ordered to stay away from his family.

Though Boston has often stayed in-house in its search for new leadership, the swiftness with which Walsh appointed White represents a significant departure from the approach of many American cities, which have often cast wide nets and increasingly sought community input during searches for new police leadership.

In Dallas, for instance, officials led a national search last year that spanned three months and included interviews with seven finalists. Louisville’s appointment last month of a new police chief, meanwhile, came only after officials had considered 28 candidates and consulted with a national agency that aids cities in their search for police leadership.

Brian Higgins, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and former chief of police in Bergen County, N.J., said that while there’s no single standard for how departments go about filling their top position, conducting a thorough search is integral.

“This is why you don’t rush an appointment like this,” Higgins said. “They dropped the ball, and now they got egg on their face.”

“Especially in light of what’s going on around law enforcement,” Higgins added, “it should never be a knee-jerk reaction or an effort to quickly fill somebody.”

Walsh made the decision to switch commissioners as he was about to depart himself. He could step down within days, if the Senate approves him as Labor Secretary in President Biden’s administration.

The details surrounding White’s appointment remained unclear Thursday.

Walsh said Wednesday night that he was unaware of the domestic violence allegations levied against White when he appointed him. Walsh’s office declined to answer specific questions about the decision to appoint White.

The Globe first pressed the Police Department last Thursday about White’s work history, including three internal affairs cases, just hours after Walsh announced his selection. Repeated requests for that information were largely ignored.

Walsh swore White in on Monday, saying he would “advance the department’s commitment to accountability and transparency and help lead the Boston Police Department into a new era.”

The allegations of domestic violence came to light earlier this week in court documents obtained by the Globe.

Several other cities have conducted police commissioner searches in a far more transparent process, soliciting community feedback and holding public meetings.

In addition to hiring a local, minority-owned search firm to help find a new police chief, city officials in Albuquerque, N.M., read through more than 2,000 responses to a public survey seeking community input on candidates, and held more than 40 virtual meetings with local groups in an effort to bring transparency to their search.

Earlier this month, the city’s three finalists appeared on a public webinar, effectively pitching themselves to the community at large.

“I just felt I owed it to the city to look around outside, even if we end up right back home,” said Tim Keller, Albuquerque’s mayor. “If your department’s great, then yes, hire from within. For us, no matter who we pick, they’re going to have much more community buy-in, because I think we went through a thoughtful process and looked around.”

But even smaller communities, with budgets far more modest than Boston’s, have devoted considerable time and resources to reviewing and vetting potential hires.

In its recent search for a police chief, Medfield’s Board of Selectmen appointed a nine-member committee to review potential candidates. Officials in Newton, meanwhile, have hired a national firm to aid in their current search; as part of the process, the city also issued a public job posting and an 11-page brochure detailing the town’s needs and makeup.

“The best candidate might very well be within our department,” said Newton mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who said the town hopes to make an offer to a new chief by the end of March. “But it will serve our community well to look wide and far as well as close and near.”

Such efforts, says Suffolk University professor Brenda Bond-Fortier, reflect a growing willingness among city and town officials to seek community input on potential police hires, at a time when public confidence in policing has dropped to record lows.

“The community has much more influence in how government officials will approach this process than I think they did in the past,” said Bond-Fortier. “A failed or illegitimate process and selection can have a significant impact on the future of a city.”

Higgins, of John Jay, also stressed the importance of intensively vetting candidates.

“Really, the only basis you have for having a glimpse of what somebody will do once they become a cop is to look at the way they’ve acted leading up to here,” he said. “It’s why we don’t think it’s a good idea for cops to have criminal records, or allegations of physical assault.”

As for Boston, Higgins described the decision for an outgoing mayor to appoint a new commissioner as potentially unfair to the next mayor or interim mayor, who could take office in mere days.

“I really think they should’ve at least made the effort, even if they ended up going with the one they made permanent,” to let the new mayor and community have a say,” Higgins said.

“Especially with what’s going on now [in policing],” he added. “Why go down that road?”

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com. Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan.