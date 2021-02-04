During his Senate hearing Mayor Walsh was asked where he bought his last cup of coffee (hint: it wasn’t Dunkin’)

While meeting with the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Walsh was asked by Kansas Senator Roger Marshall where he bought his last cup of joe and how much it had cost him.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh gave a shout out to a local coffee shop during his labor secretary confirmation hearing Thursday — and it wasn’t a Dunkin’ reference.

“The last cup of coffee I paid for in Boston was probably at Doughboy Donuts,” Walsh replied, giving a nod to the South Boston business on the world political stage. “And I think it was $1.75.”

Advertisement

Marshall, a Republican, admitted that the price was a “good deal, that’s a good bargain.”

Walsh’s answer came about 47 minutes into the hearing, before Marshall launched into a series of questions, including discussing the cost of living in Boston and the minimum wage, and comparing the city’s home prices to those in parts of Kansas.

During the lengthy hearing, Walsh said he would lead the Labor Department “by listening, collaborating, and building partnerships” to help workers get through the pandemic. He also said he would provide “full access to economic opportunity and fair treatment in the workplace” and that he supported President Joe Biden’s push for a $15 national minimum wage.

The owner of Doughboy Donuts & Deli, on Dorchester Avenue, was not immediately available to respond to Walsh name-dropping the 24/7 operation. But an employee who answered the phone at the shop Thursday confirmed that Walsh has stopped by for coffee “pretty often.” The person also corrected Walsh’s reference to the price of a small, regular cup of coffee: it’s actually $1.90 (flavored coffee bumps it up to $1.95).

“Scandal,” the employee quipped.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.