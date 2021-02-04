Flooding from winter storm continues in Duxbury neighborhood

The winter storm that pummeled Massachusetts Monday and into Tuesday caused 2 to 3 feet of flood water to accumulate in a Duxbury neighborhood near the Marshfield line, according to fire officials.
“Astronomically high” tides pushed water over the seawall and between Bay Avenue and Plymouth Avenue, Duxbury Fire Chief Kevin Nord said. That area often floods at least once a year, Nord said. Flood water levels reached as high as 3 feet and are down to about a foot and a half Thursday morning, according to Nord.
The Bay Avenue and Plymouth Avenue area is low, which is why it floods on a semi-regular basis, according to Nord.
Advertisement
Firefighters employed a pump to remove the water from the area, Nord said. The pump was purchased four years ago using grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security and is shared with other towns when needed, according to Nord.
Nord said he expects water levels to fall to 4 to 5 inches by the end of the day as water is continued to be pumped out of the area.
“It’s hard to say” if any homes were damaged in the flooding, Nord said, as they are “at a height” and most are summer homes.
The flooding is “more a nuisance than anything,” Nord said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.