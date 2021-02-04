Failed power strip sparks fatal Blackstone fire

Fire officials issued a warning about the dangers of overloading power strips after determining that one of the devices was to blame in a fatal fire in Blackstone over the weekend.
The fire on Saturday at 16 Auclair St. in Blackstone killed 30-year-old Teagan Lafayette, who lived in an apartment on the second floor of a converted one-family home, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement. The fire began with the power strip which had “clearly failed,” the statement said.
It is unclear exactly how many appliances were plugged into the power strip, but investigators found two space heaters, an Xbox game console, and other electrical appliances nearby, the statement said.
“While we cannot say for certain that one or both space heaters were plugged into the power strip, it appears likely they overloaded it,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. “I cannot stress enough how important it is to plug any heat generating appliance directly into the wall. Power strips are not designed to support the energy needed by a space heater.”
The fire was investigated by the Blackstone Fire Department, Blackstone police, and State Police assigned to both the fire marshal’s office, and the Worcester district attorney’s office, the statement said.
“On behalf of the town, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the Lafayette family,” Blackstone Fire Chief Gregory Gilmore said. “This is a terrible tragedy for them.”
