Failed power strip sparks fatal Blackstone fire

Fire officials issued a warning about the dangers of overloading power strips after determining that one of the devices was to blame in a fatal fire in Blackstone over the weekend.

The fire on Saturday at 16 Auclair St. in Blackstone killed 30-year-old Teagan Lafayette, who lived in an apartment on the second floor of a converted one-family home, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement. The fire began with the power strip which had “clearly failed,” the statement said.

It is unclear exactly how many appliances were plugged into the power strip, but investigators found two space heaters, an Xbox game console, and other electrical appliances nearby, the statement said.