Lawrence man arrested for allegedly setting fire on gas pump

A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting a fire on to a gas pump in Lawrence on Monday, officials said.

Freedery Ledesma-Sosa of Lawrence allegedly set the fire at Haffner’s Service Station at 262 Lawrence St., the state fire marshal’s office, and the Lawrence fire and police departments said in a joint statement.

The fire self-extinguished quickly and did not set off the fire suppression system, the statement said.