Lawrence man arrested for allegedly setting fire on gas pump

A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting a fire on to a gas pump in Lawrence on Monday, officials said.
Freedery Ledesma-Sosa of Lawrence allegedly set the fire at Haffner’s Service Station at 262 Lawrence St., the state fire marshal’s office, and the Lawrence fire and police departments said in a joint statement.
The fire self-extinguished quickly and did not set off the fire suppression system, the statement said.
“A fire in a gas station has the potential to be dangerous,” Acting Lawrence Fire Chief Robert Wilson said in the statement. “I want to commend the investigation team for quickly locating the person responsible for this fire.”
Ledesma-Sosa is expected to be arraigned Thursday at Lawrence District Court on charges of burning personal property and malicious destruction.
Lawrence police officers, fire department investigators, and State Police assigned to the fire marshal’s office investigated the fire, and the Essex District Attorney’s office will prosecute the case, the statement said.
