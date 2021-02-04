Lawrence opens call center for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Residents who are eligible for the vaccine may call 978-620-3330 to schedule an appointment. Assistance will be given in both English and Spanish, officials said in a statement.

The City of Lawrence has opened a call call center to help residents book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday.

Residents with questions about whether they qualify for the vaccine should call 978-620-3557.

Massachusetts has entered Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, which includes residents 75 and older.

“The call center is an integral part of helping our elder population with the technological barriers that they are facing in our community,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Residents unable to book an appointment may be able to pre-register. They will be placed on a waitlist until more vaccines are available, officials said.

Currently, Lawrence has a vaccination site at the South Lawrence East School, and the city is “aggressively exploring” the opening of a second location, officials said.

The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is also administering vaccines at its clinics.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.