Man, 74, identified as victim in fatal Natick house fire

Investigators identified a 74-year-old man who died in a three-alarm fire that swept through a Natick home late last month, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Joel David Cope was killed in the fire at 29 Longfellow Rd. while his wife, a woman in her 50s, was able to escape to safety. Firefighters received a 911 call from one of the home’s residents at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Jan. 26, the district attorney’s office said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the district attorney’s office said.