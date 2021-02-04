fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, 74, identified as victim in fatal Natick house fire

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 4, 2021, 54 minutes ago
Natick, MA 1/26/2021: A man was killed early Tuesday when a massive fire engulfed his home on Longfellow Road in Natick, according to the State Fire Marshal's office. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Investigators identified a 74-year-old man who died in a three-alarm fire that swept through a Natick home late last month, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Joel David Cope was killed in the fire at 29 Longfellow Rd. while his wife, a woman in her 50s, was able to escape to safety. Firefighters received a 911 call from one of the home’s residents at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Jan. 26, the district attorney’s office said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the district attorney’s office said.

Natick Fire Chief Michael P. Lentini said Cope was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in the rear of the home on the first floor.

The home is a total loss, Lentini said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.

