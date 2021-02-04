Mass. State Police Sgt. facing domestic violence charges in N.H. suspended without pay

“He already had been relieved of duty” following his arrest Sunday, Procopio said via e-mail. “Per policy relief of duty is a five-day period. So within that five days we schedule was is known as a duty status hearing, which was what was held today.”

In a statement, David Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police, confirmed the sanctions levied against Sergeant Bryan Erickson, 38, of Groveland.

Following Thursday’s hearing, Procopio continued, “the sergeant was ordered suspended without pay indefinitely. We will continue our Internal Affairs investigation and monitor the New Hampshire prosecution.”

Advertisement

Legal filings in Rockingham County, N.H., Superior Court said the alleged assault occurred early on Jan. 31, when Erickson, who’s married, arrived at the Exeter, N.H., home of another woman with whom he’d been romantically involved.

The woman told responding officers Erickson had gone to her residence so they could talk about ending their yearlong relationship, records show. She told police Erickson took her phone, grabbed her, and threw her on a bed, threw her on the ground, squeezed her face with one hand, and “wrapped her arms around her on the bed and knelt on her upper thigh area so that she could barely breathe and could not move,” records allege.

She also told police Erickson put one of his fingers down her throat, scratching the inside of her cheek in the process, and headbutted her twice, according to legal filings.

Erickson, who was arrested by Massachusetts State Police at his Groveland home early Sunday, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Rockingham County Superior Court on several charges including second-degree assault, domestic violence simple assault, and criminal trespass, authorities have said. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was ordered held without bail pending an evidentiary hearing Feb. 10, according to legal filings.

Advertisement

Stanley Norkunas, a lawyer for Erickson, defended his client Tuesday when reached by e-mail.

“I believe that folks should be [cognizant] of the background and character of Bryan Erickson,” Norkunas wrote. “At today’s hearing it was told to the Court that he served his country in the Marine Corp and was in the Middle East. He joined the State Police when he came home and has served the citizens of Massachusetts with distinction. His dedication and service have been acknowledged with multiple commendations including a ribbon for work on the Boston Marathon case. He is married and is the loving father of two young children.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.