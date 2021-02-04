Missing skier in N.H. found dead after being buried under 13 feet of snow in avalanche

The body of a backcountry skier who was killed by an avalanche was found by rescuers in New Hampshire buried under 13 feet of snow Wednesday night, authorities said.
The missing skier, whose identity has not been released, was found in Ammonoosuc Ravine at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
The skier was reported missing by his friends Tuesday night after failing to return home or answer repeated phone calls. Initial reports indicated that the skier had planned to ski either Ammonoosuc Ravine drainage or Monroe Brook drainage on Monday, and his vehicle was discovered Wednesday morning in the snow-filled Ammonoosuc Ravine parking lot, officials said.
The body of the missing skier was found by members of New Hampshire Fish and Game’s advanced search and rescue team along with US Forest Service personnel and volunteers from Mountain Rescue Services, officials said.
The rescue crew spent several hours searching for the skier until an avalanche beacon signal was detected at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They then dug down through approximately 13 feet of packed snow and debris before finding his body.
“Backcountry skiing is a risky venture that should only be attempted by the most prepared and experienced skiers,” New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in the statement. “This skier did have years of experience and was prepared, which was evident by his use of an avalanche transceiver, but skiing in avalanche conditions is never recommended and can be extremely dangerous. Without the transceiver, it is possible the skier’s body may not have been located until the snow completely melted in the spring.”
