Missing skier in N.H. found dead after being buried under 13 feet of snow in avalanche

The body of a backcountry skier who was killed by an avalanche was found by rescuers in New Hampshire buried under 13 feet of snow Wednesday night, authorities said.

The missing skier, whose identity has not been released, was found in Ammonoosuc Ravine at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The skier was reported missing by his friends Tuesday night after failing to return home or answer repeated phone calls. Initial reports indicated that the skier had planned to ski either Ammonoosuc Ravine drainage or Monroe Brook drainage on Monday, and his vehicle was discovered Wednesday morning in the snow-filled Ammonoosuc Ravine parking lot, officials said.