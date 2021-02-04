Mother mourns 19-year-old daughter killed in daylight Dorchester shooting

“I don’t understand why this had to happen,” said Dance’s mother, Telisha Moore, in a telephone interview this week. “She was not like, you know, a person that kills people. Always laughing. Always happy.”

Tasjahnaya Dance was 19 years old last month when bullets found her amid the bustle of the afternoon in a busy Dorchester intersection, and her grieving mother wants to know why her daughter’s life was taken.

Dance, who was born in Virginia and grew up in Boston, was standing with her girlfriend at an MBTA bus stop near the intersection of Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street - the heart of Four Corners - shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, when it happened.

Boston police said multiple shots were fired at Dance. Police continue to ask for the public’s help in the case. They are looking to identify a person whose photographs were posted on bpdnews.com eight days after the killing.

Moore said she has looked at those three images, and does not know who the person is, nor does she know who might be responsible for killing her child, who was pursuing a dream of becoming a successful rap performer and songwriter.

“When she was a kid, I put her in a ballerina school because I wanted her to be a ballerina,” Moore said. “But she decided she wanted to do something else.”

Dance, said Moore, was writing and recording music she had written herself at area sound studios in Boston using the stage name of T Baby and Taji, which were the most common nicknames used for her by friends. Moore is also a songwriter and music producer who hoped to produce her daughter’s rap recordings, but now will pursue the idea in her memory.

Moore said she and her daughter had argued in the days before her murder. Dance wanted some money to pay for a recording session, but Moore felt Dance should be providing more of the financing for their shared dream, especially since Dance had a job at a fast food restaurant in Quincy.

After an exchange of sharp words, they hung up on each other, Moore said. And each time her daughter called back, Moore said, she ignored her, still upset by the heated words that had passed between them.

“Maybe two days before it happened we were, like, in an argument, I would say,’' Moore said. “We were, like, on bad terms.”

Moore said her decision not to pick up the phone haunts her.

“It does make me feel bad,” she said. “I’m usually really close. I’m best friends with my daughter. If I answered the phone, she probably would’ve been with me.”

Moore will be at a funeral home in Boston Friday for the services for her daughter, who was shorter than Moore, who is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall. The memorial card features Dance in a printed shirt, hat - and a pair of white angel’s wings.

“Whoever did this...they should have just took me instead,’' said Moore. “That’s how I think.”





