Police are called to investigate a suspicious pizza box

At 11:21 p.m. Jan. 14, Peabody police were dispatched to Briarwood Avenue after an elderly resident called to report that a person in a silver car rang her doorbell and left a box that said “free pizza.” According to the log entry, the resident thought this was suspicious and asked for an officer to check the box out for her. An officer was sent to document the incident.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

JUST A DREAM

At 11:37 a.m. Jan. 7, Peabody police heard from a man on Longstreet Road who said a man driving a small yellow pickup truck came onto his property and offered his child candy through the window. An officer spoke to the child and the mother and learned that there was no truth to the youngster’s story. “The child apparently dreamt this situation and it did not actually occur,” the log entry said. “Mother showed the officer the video footage and it was a yellow city pickup truck that passed by the house.”

UNEXPECTED VISITOR

At 3:01 a.m. Jan. 6, Saugus police got a call from a resident of Robinson Street who reported that “a raccoon fell through the ceiling into her apartment.” According to the log entry, the animal control officer was notified of the situation.

LOST LAUNDRY?

At 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29, a Wellesley police officer spoke with a woman who said she hired someone through an online marketplace to pick up and wash six bags of laundry. She told police that when the laundry was returned, her clothes were missing and she received clothing that did not belong to her. According to the police log entry, when she asked the individual about the mix-up he was “adamant nothing had been mixed up” that she had received all of her stuff back. Police said the woman has filed a complaint with the online marketplace regarding the incident.

PICKLE BALL PATROL

At 2:16 p.m. Jan. 15, Marblehead police received a call from a woman who complained that people were playing pickleball without masks. According to the log entry, she called 911 again to inform police that she was videotaping the pickleball players. The officer who responded to the call found that that were two players on the court. “They were at opposite ends, one player had a mask on, the other did not,” the log entry stated, and the caller was advised not to use 911 to report this kind of issue, since it wasn’t an emergency. At 2:34 p.m., the woman called 911 yet again, this time to complain that the “the officer didn’t say ‘Boo’” to the people playing. The responding officer was sent back to speak to the woman. The officer also reported that the maskless pickleball player had since put a mask on and “the complainant seems happy now and has gone inside her home.”













