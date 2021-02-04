Providence restaurant group looks to open Plymouth, Mass., location soon

The Plymouth G Pub location , formerly a Planet Fitness, has been under construction since January 2020. G Hospitality’s plan was to create three different concepts within the 20,000-square-foot space, which can hold a total of 700 people.

G Hospitality, which owns Sarto and Providence G Pub , is opening a sister restaurant and entertainment venue in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island restaurant group that owns popular eateries in downtown Providence is about to cross state borders in their latest venture.

An English-styled gastropub was supposed to open last summer, but pandemic-related problems, such as supply chain issues, caused delays. The company rescheduled the pub’s grand opening for March, but ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants in Massachusetts and a slow vaccine rollout is making them push off the big day again.

“It’s probably going to be May-ish when we open,” said Mary Kate Byrne, the company’s vice president of marketing. “But we’re close to being able to flip the switch.”

Byrne said while furniture has not yet been set up inside, the construction of the building is largely finished. She said the company will likely make the final call on opening four weeks beforehand.

“We’re just tied to what’s happening in the world around us,” Byrne said.

The news comes as G Hospitality has temporarily closed both Sarto and Providence’s G Pub because of rising COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island and a lack of steady business during the winter months. But Byrne said as Plymouth becomes an up-and-coming “foodie destination,” the new concept seems like a natural fit for the area.

The front of the restaurant will feature a large, U-shaped bar surrounded by booths and high-top tables. Locally sourced, high-quality seasonal dishes and offerings from local breweries will be a focal point, similarly to their space in Providence.

“We’re looking to feature local favorites, but are also looking to smaller breweries in Massachusetts that we can introduce to the local Plymouth market,” said Byrne.

Byrne said the middle of the space will feature a full gaming area with foosball, pool, and ping pong tables alongside additional tables and chairs for diners.

In the very back of the building will be a swanky speakeasy with low ceilings, dim lighting, armchairs and couches for lounging, and bar seating so guests can sip on cocktails with handmade ingredients.

The dinner menu would be the same across all three areas.

“We want people to be able to come to the building for three different types of experiences,” said Byrne. “The goal is to create a destination instead of a place to stop of your way to somewhere else.”

When asked if New Englanders should expect G Pubs to reach other states and cities, Byrne said, “There are no plans at the moment to spread around New England. But, it certainly isn’t out of the question.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.