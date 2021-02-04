Rhode Islanders over age 75 can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens starting Sunday

Each week for four weeks, starting the week of Feb. 14, cities and towns will receive a portion of the state’s 7,000 doses to administer to their residents, according to Alexander-Scott. The amount each municipality receives will be determined by population.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Islanders over the age of 75 will be able to start registering to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Walgreens’ website starting Feb. 7 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Then 14 locations in Rhode Island will begin administering shots starting Feb. 9, according to Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of Rhode Island Department of Health, during a Thursday press conference.

This news comes as the state freed up 5,000 doses of vaccine for those over the age of 75 last weekend, which were handed out to municipalities across Rhode Island.

“It was bumpy, and it was rough,” she said, as municipalities were only notified a few days in advance.

Later this month, between five and 10 state-run vaccination sites will begin to open to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. There are two state-run clinics in undisclosed locations that are open to eligible populations.

But there are no appointments available for the public at the state-run sites, according to Alexander-Scott.

“People should be prepared to not get an appointment right away,” said Alexander-Scott.

The announcement comes as homebound patients in Rhode Island began receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine via Integra Community Care Network, and a site for COVID-19 vaccinations for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who live in congregate care settings and direct care workers opened at the Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln.

Over the last three weeks, the site vaccinated 1,800 individuals and staff, and aims to vaccinate all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as all staff over the next six weeks.

People with disabilities who live in the community will start to get vaccinated in Phase II of Rhode Island’s vaccination plan.

“Community provider organizations are supporting people getting to the clinics. We’re coordinating with our state partners to ensure everyone is able to access these clinics,” said Tina Spears, executive director of Community Provider Network of R.I., and oversees the Lincoln clinic. “And these group homes that are getting vaccinated right now are part of Phase I, long-term congregate care facilities.”

She added, “I personally think the approach is good, the only thing that could improve it at this point is more vaccine coming to Rhode Island.”





