R.I. relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on gyms, office spaces, and other businesses

Bars and bar areas will remain closed, but Pryor said he is in communication with bar and restaurant owners and hospitality leaders to discuss relaxing those restrictions and may have news next week.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that restaurants will be able to allow up to eight people from two different households to sit together indoors and from three different households per table outdoors. Since November, only people from a single household have been allowed to sit together at a restaurant.

Capacity for catered events, such as weddings, will increase from 15 people to 30 people indoors and to 50 people outdoors with on-site rapid BinaxNOW testing. In addition, a COVID-19 safety officer will be present in order to remind people of public health measures, such as keeping face masks on and social distancing.

Offices will be allowed to reopen at 33 percent capacity, although remote working is still preferred, Pryor said.

Gyms and recreational facilities will be able to increase their indoor capacity from one person per 150 square feet with 14-foot spacing to one person per 125 square feet with six feet of spacing, said Pryor. Business without enough square footage to conduct business under these restrictions will be able to go through an appeals process with the Department of Health and the R.I. Department of Business Regulations.

But the relaxed restrictions do not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a concern for Rhode Island. Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, said she is concerned about the new strains of COVID-19 that have been identified in neighboring states.

“We understand how challenging this time has been to the business community,” said Alexander-Scott. She said businesses should continue to improve their air quality and ventilation because of the new strains, and that it is only a matter of time before these strains could be identified in Rhode Island.

If new strains of the virus are identified in the state, new restrictions on businesses will be rolled out, she said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.