Salve Regina orders students to shelter-in-place, moves to remote learning after spike in COVID-19 cases

According to Matthias Boxler, the university’s spokesman, most of the new cases are attributable to prior cases.

On Wednesday night, the university sent out an email to students, faculty and staff saying they identified more than 30 positive cases of coronavirus among the undergraduate population in the last seven days.

NEWPORT, R.I. — Salve Regina University has transitioned to remote learning for the next two weeks due to a recent spike in new coronavirus cases among students.

“This indicates a breakdown in student adherence to our guidelines for safe social-distancing, mask wearing, and social gathering limits,” said Boxler in an email Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Boxler said the university is not singling out one large gathering or party as the cause, but during contact tracing efforts, they found that the number of close contacts students had jumped with the number of new positive cases. And the Emergency Management Team at the university was compelled to issue an urgent shelter-in-place order.

“This shelter-in-place order is a direct result of some students failing to comply with basic social gathering guidelines, and the seriousness of this situation cannot be overstated,“ read the email sent to the Salve community. “Further spread of the virus within our campus community may compel Salve Regina to take additional measures, including the closing of campus.”

Salve, which transitioned to online learning last semester when Governor Gina M. Raimondo issued a statewide pause period shortly after Thanksgiving, had a track record of relatively low positive cases. Boxler said this is the first “pause” or “shelter-in-place” order the university has issued on campus.

Last semester, the university reported 63 total positive cases for COVID-19 out of 7,443 tests conducted for a positive rate of less than 1 percent.

According to the university’s COVID-19 testing online dashboard, there have been no staff, faculty or contracted employees who have tested positive in the last week.

Advertisement

The shelter-in-place began at 10 p.m. on Feb. 3 and will remain in effect until at least 5 a.m. on Feb. 16.

All undergraduate students, including off-campus students, must remain in their residences unless they need to leave for essentials items or to receive a COVID-19 test, and a curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, according to the university’s guidelines.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.