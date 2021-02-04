Should Massachusetts adopt proposed legislation making it easier to hold defendants without bail?

Jonathan W. Blodgett

As district attorney of Essex County, I strongly support a legislative proposal by Governor Charlie Baker aimed at protecting the public from the most dangerous offenders. The proposal expands the offenses for which a hearing could be sought to consider if a defendant’s release on bail would endanger victims and the community. Recent case law has narrowed the statute, thus limiting the ability of prosecutors to ask that judges consider a defendant’s background and potential lethality. The proposed changes would enable judges to consider what the Legislature intended when the statute was originally passed. While the legislation was not adopted last session, I am hopeful it is reintroduced and wins approval this session.

Inconceivably, the law no longer allows prosecutors to seek a dangerousness hearing on offenses such as rape of a child (statutory rape), indecent assault and battery on a child, human trafficking, and certain cases involving use of bomb-making materials. In 2016, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court cited its observation in a prior case that “a surprising percentage of crimes are committed by persons awaiting trial,” bolstering the need to revise the statute. Moreover, the Commonwealth cannot request detention based on a defendant’s convictions for violent and sexual offenses, even though the same offenses deem a defendant a sexually dangerous person.

Judges often lament that their hands are tied and they must release dangerous defendants because of statutory loopholes and a lack of information. Expanding the dangerousness statute would allow judges to be given more information about a defendant’s background and history prior to making determinations on release, conditions, or detention. Defendants would retain the right to a bail review in superior court, in which a judge must find by clear and convincing evidence that a defendant is too dangerous to release.

Passage of Governor Baker’s proposed legislation is crucial to remedying the unintended consequences of the current law. Protecting the public from those who are dangerous is a critical government function. This is not controversial. It is common sense.





Randy Gioia

Deputy chief counsel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services; Brookline resident

In 2018 Massachusetts enacted a major criminal justice reform package that emphasized diversion and rehabilitation over the broken and ineffective system of mass incarceration. Now, less than three years later, there is a push to undo the progress being made and dramatically increase the number of people in jail awaiting trial.

Expanding the reach of so-called dangerousness hearings is wrongheaded and erodes the all-important presumption of innocence by putting more people behind bars before they have had a fair trial. Massachusetts has had some of the lowest crime rates and incarceration rates in the United States. The ultimate goal of criminal justice reform should be reducing incarceration and investing in community resources - aspirations that will reduce crime and increase public safety.

It may seem counterintuitive, but reducing the number of people in jail awaiting trial can actually lead to safer communities. Incarceration during the pretrial period can have disastrous impacts on a person’s life. Even a few days in jail can seriously disrupt a person’s family, housing, employment, and health. People who spend time in jail often lose their jobs and then their housing because they are not able to pay the rent. Students miss classes, and parents lose custody of their children. High levels of incarceration break down the social and family supports that guide individuals away from crime, devastate communities, and engender a deep mistrust toward the legal system. Studies have shown that people with substance use disorder incarcerated for even short amounts of time have a much higher rate of overdose after release.

There is also no doubt that locking people up before trial has a disproportionate effect on communities of color. We are having a national conversation about the criminal legal system and race. Pushing legislation that will only lead to more minorities being placed behind bars kneecaps the positive trajectory of the moment.

We need to give the Criminal Justice Reform Act time to work. Prosecutors already have the tools they need to hold dangerous individuals before they’ve had a chance to respond to the allegations against them. Expanding that power is a brute-force answer that will only cause more problems.

