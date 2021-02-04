Timeline on shakeup at Boston Police Department

Jan. 28 - White’s predecessor, William G. Gross, abruptly announces his retirement after nearly four decades on the police force. Despite speculation that he may be mulling a mayoral run, Gross, who made history as the city’s first Black police commissioner, quickly rules out a bid for the corner office, telling the Globe he’s “a citizen of Boston and I will voice my opinion. And I think I can be just as effective in my civilian role, helping people in guiding their decisions about what a leader should be and what a leader should look like.”

Here’s a timeline of the key events leading up to that announcement.

The Boston Police Department was thrown into turmoil late Wednesday night when Mayor Martin J. Walsh placed newly appointed Commissioner Dennis White on leave and said the city would hire an outside group to conduct a probe following Globe inquiries about the handling of a 1999 domestic violence allegation involving White.

The same day Gross announces his retirement, Walsh confirms White will be appointed as his successor.

Advertisement

Jan. 29 - An emotional Gross gives his final radio signoff to his officers, reminding those serving in the department to “never ever forget your self worth.”

Feb. 1 - White is sworn in as 43rd commissioner of the Police Department, saying it would be his “duty and honor” to see that a slate of proposed changes are adopted. White, who had served as Gross’s chief of staff, was a member of a police reform task force created by Walsh that recommended officers be held more accountable for using excessive force and the creation of a new independent review board with subpoena powers, among other proposals.

Feb. 3 - Walsh announces that White has been placed on leave. In a statement Wednesday night, Walsh says he’s appointed Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long acting commissioner while the city hires an outside lawyer “to conduct a full and impartial investigation” into allegations that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then-wife, also a Boston police officer, and was later ordered to stay away from his family in 1999.

Advertisement

A judge issued a restraining order on May 5, 1999, that forced White to vacate his home, stay away from his then-wife and children, and surrender his service weapon. The Globe could not find evidence that White was charged with a crime. At the time, he denied the allegations in court filings.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.