With Boston’s new police commissioner on leave, city leaders question vetting process

She added, “I don’t understand how this slips through the cracks.”

“What kind of process was put in place to decide whether or not this man was ready to assume this position?” asked Councilor Julia Mejia during a phone interview.

Boston city councilors and the head of an advocacy group raised pointed questions Thursday about the vetting process Mayor Martin J. Walsh used to pick his new police commissioner, Dennis White, after a domestic abuse allegation surfaced against White just two days after his appointment.

Walsh announced Wednesday night that the city was placing White, a veteran of the Boston Police Department, on leave and launching an investigation after a Globe reporter asked questions about the 1999 domestic violence allegation.

The announcement came just two days after White was sworn in as the 43rd commissioner of the country’s oldest police force, replacing William Gross, who abruptly retired as commissioner last Friday. The mayor has the authority to choose the city’s police commissioner.

In a statement Wednesday night, Walsh said he appointed Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long to serve as acting commissioner while the city hires an outside lawyer “to conduct a full and impartial investigation” into allegations that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then-wife, also a Boston police officer, and was later ordered to stay away from his family.

A judge issued a restraining order on May 5, 1999, that forced White to vacate his home, stay away from his wife and children, and surrender his service weapon. At the time, White denied the allegations in court filings.

Walsh, who has been nominated for US labor secretary, was in Washington on Thursday, fielding questions from US senators at his confirmation hearing, while local leaders raised concerns about the police commissioner appointment back home.

Toni Troop, a spokeswoman for Jane Doe Inc., a state coalition against sexual and domestic violence, said the situation raises questions about the vetting process for White, adding that a position like police commissioner deserves “mindful scrutiny.” She hoped the department would use the situation as an opportunity to “reflect internally about how it handles allegations of sexual and domestic violence by employees.”

”Historically, we know there’s been a code of silence within the police for domestic or sexual violence or other behaviors, and that’s often a barrier for survivors to come forward in the first place,” Troop said.

Troop said her organization won’t comment on whether White should withdraw from his post until the city completes its investigation. Jane Doe Inc. also wants to hear “self-reflection” from White about what happened, she said.

“This does raise a lot of questions,” she said.

Councilor Andrea Campbell, who is among those running for mayor, thought the situation was “bigger than the administration’s failure to properly vet a candidate to lead our police department.”

“The systemic lack of accountability for wrongdoing and transparency in BPD is a trend, from serious domestic violence allegations that are swept under the rug, to BPD officers’ potential participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and complaints about the repeated use of excessive force against Black and brown people and peaceful protesters,” she said in a statement.

That pattern, according to Campbell, “also includes deep and disturbing racial inequities in how officers are disciplined or held accountable.”

Walsh spokesman Nick Martin acknowledged in a Thursday e-mail that the vetting process “admittedly should have been more thorough.”

He said the city’s corporation counsel has retained attorney Tamsin Kaplan of Davis Malm to conduct an independent investigation, “and we expect that process to be full, impartial, and expedient.”

In a statement, Councilor and mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George said: “Every possible incident of domestic violence is a big deal. There are no exceptions. We deserve to know that the leaders we trust to keep our community safe can live up to the highest possible standard in their own lives.”

She said she supported the mayor’s call “for an immediate investigation into these matters so we can put our focus where it belongs: preventing domestic violence, protecting victims, and keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

In a tweet, Councilor Kenzie Bok said that “incidents of domestic violence should always be taken extremely seriously and immediately prompt thorough, independent & transparent investigations, the same holds here.”

“There should be zero tolerance of domestic violence among those charged with keeping our neighborhoods safe,” Bok said.

Council President Kim Janey, who will become acting mayor once Walsh leaves City Hall, said in a statement: “I take any allegation of this nature very seriously. I fully support an independent investigation, and I defer any further comment until it is completed.”

Councilor Frank Baker declined to comment on the matter Thursday. Other councilors did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

