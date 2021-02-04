Fauci: Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine could be available in March

Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine could be available next month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser on the pandemic, said Thursday.

Johnson & Johnson will likely apply for an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration this month, and if the FDA approves it, the vaccine “could be available in March,” Fauci said in a tweet.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine would join two other vaccines that have already been authorized, from Pfizer and Cambridge-based Moderna.