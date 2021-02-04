Fauci: Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine could be available in March

Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine could be available next month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser on the pandemic, said Thursday.
Johnson & Johnson will likely apply for an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration this month, and if the FDA approves it, the vaccine “could be available in March,” Fauci said in a tweet.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine would join two other vaccines that have already been authorized, from Pfizer and Cambridge-based Moderna.
It is likely J&J will apply for an EUA this month. Soon after, a @US_FDA advisory committee will discuss the filing in open session, at which time data will be publicly available. If FDA determines it meets their standards, the vaccine could be available in March. -AF https://t.co/Hj0zaKLTA1— White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) February 4, 2021
Fauci, President Biden’s lead medical adviser on the pandemic, and other top administration officials took to Twitter Thursday to answer a variety of questions about the pandemic.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky answered questions from her account; Andy Slavitt, Biden’s senior adviser for COVID-19response, used his; and Fauci commandeered the White House COVID-19 response team account.
Dr. Fauci is taking over our account at 12:30 to break down all things COVID-19 based on the questions you sent in, along with Dr. Walensky from her account @CDCDirector and our senior advisor @aslavitt46 at his. Check back here this afternoon to see if they've answered yours. pic.twitter.com/nBBVyFRxoc— White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) February 4, 2021
“I urge everyone to receive the vaccine that is made available to you. The 2 authorized vaccines (Pfizer & Moderna) and another vaccine with promising data that may be authorized soon [the Johnson & Johnson vaccine] are all highly effective in preventing severe disease,” Fauci also tweeted.
The rollout of vaccines across the United States has been frustratingly slow so far.
Asked when Americans would be “fully vaccinated,” Slavitt said, “Realistically, it will take months to get there. But we will get there.”
I would love to tell you we inherited stockpiles of vaccine. We didn't. But since Jan 20, increased vaccination deliveries by 1/3. And the President announced the purchase of another 200 million vaccines. Realistically, it will take months to get there. But we will get there. https://t.co/MWDKkDvPgG— Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) February 4, 2021
