fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

Fauci: Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine could be available in March

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated February 4, 2021, 26 minutes ago
A high-stakes campaign is underway to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus
A high-stakes campaign is underway to get people vaccinated against the coronavirusAngel Garcia/Bloomberg

Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine could be available next month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser on the pandemic, said Thursday.

Johnson & Johnson will likely apply for an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration this month, and if the FDA approves it, the vaccine “could be available in March,” Fauci said in a tweet.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine would join two other vaccines that have already been authorized, from Pfizer and Cambridge-based Moderna.

Fauci, President Biden’s lead medical adviser on the pandemic, and other top administration officials took to Twitter Thursday to answer a variety of questions about the pandemic.

Advertisement

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky answered questions from her account; Andy Slavitt, Biden’s senior adviser for COVID-19response, used his; and Fauci commandeered the White House COVID-19 response team account.

“I urge everyone to receive the vaccine that is made available to you. The 2 authorized vaccines (Pfizer & Moderna) and another vaccine with promising data that may be authorized soon [the Johnson & Johnson vaccine] are all highly effective in preventing severe disease,” Fauci also tweeted.

The rollout of vaccines across the United States has been frustratingly slow so far.

Asked when Americans would be “fully vaccinated,” Slavitt said, “Realistically, it will take months to get there. But we will get there.”



Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

More coronavirus resources >>

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Massachusetts

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts, including case numbers, deaths, demographics, and more.