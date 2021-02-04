How Scott Brown figures into Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

Obama, while allowing the Democratically-led Congress to craft the bill, sought to solicit input from a host bipartisan of groups to come up with a compromise that would have buy-in from both sides so that, down the line, it would be less likely that Republicans would repeal the legislation. In this, he was overcorrecting for the Clinton White House’s ham-handed attempt more than a decade earlier to get Congress to pass a health care plan — one that spectacularly failed.

By the time Scott Brown drove across Massachusetts in his barn jacket and pick up truck all the way to his stunning victory as a Republican taking over the US Senate seat of the recently departed Ted Kennedy, Barack Obama had already been in office for a full year. And suddenly the Affordable Care Act, the signature piece of legislation Obama had made his priority during that time, was in trouble.

But Obama’s method took forever, and prevented movement on other items. And in the end, Democrats had to scramble and circumvent the normal legislative process because Brown had won, and suddenly Senate Democrats didn’t have the 60 votes they needed to pass the Affordable Care Act.

Senator-elect Scott Brown met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill Jan. 21, 2010. Alex Wong

Not only would the House further water down the law, but there was also this fact: no Republican senators ultimately voted for it, and only one House Republican, who was elected in a fluke in a deeply Democratic district, was in favor.

So much for bipartisanship or a strong start.

The same could be said for Obama’s push for a $900 billion stimulus package and an auto-industry bailout in the first months of his term Critics said he tried too hard to get Republicans on board and therefore didn’t ask for more money that they believed would have helped the economy recover faster.

Inside the White House during those 2009 negotiations were many of the same advisors that are in the Biden White House in 2021, including Biden himself.

They seem to be working with the premise now, on a COVID relief bill, that’s directly related to the lessons learned a dozen years earlier: welcome, but don’t wait for bipartisan help, and don’t hold back on a bigger price tag if you think that is the amount that is needed. Further, as we are seeing, compromise is not a bad thing as long as it is negotiated quickly and something is passed.

When Biden entered the White House there were already major questions about how quickly he could get any agenda passed. There was, after all, a looming impeachment trial, now set to take place in the Senate next week.

Such a trial not only hurts Biden’s hope for a collegial Capitol Hill, but also takes time away from doing other legislative business at the moment most presidents have their most political clout, their first 100 days.

During the White House press briefing on Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was clear that while Biden was open to having fewer Americans eligible for a $1,400 check and willing to lower the full price tag of the bill, the priority was speed and to start getting things done, and not waiting around for Republican support or perfection.

After all, when Obama took office he at least had a filibuster-proof 60 votes in the Senate, until Brown came along. Biden comes to office with a 50-50 Senate and the slimmest House majority for a new Democratic president since the 1880s.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.