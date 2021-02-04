Mass. reports 2,602 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 74 new deaths

The department also reported 74 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,489.

The seven-day average was 2,615. That metric reached its highest level, 6,120, on Jan. 12.

The Massachusetts Department of Health reported 2,602 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 507,166.

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, deaths, test positivity, and other metrics have been trending downward in recent weeks. Citing “progress in this battle” against the virus, Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday he was loosening some restrictions. But officials and experts remain worried the pandemic could make a comeback due to new coronavirus variants, and they’re asking people to continue taking precautions and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

New data showed that 153 of the state’s 351 communities are considered high-risk for the virus, down from 192 cities and towns last week.

The statewide average returned to the high-risk category, after dropping out of it last week, while Boston remained in the moderate-risk category for a second week in a row, with an average of 48.5 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks.

Communities removed from the high-risk category this week include Belchertown, Billerica, Burlington, Dalton, Dover, Dudley, Duxbury, East Longmeadow, Easton, Falmouth, Franklin, Gloucester, Grafton, Hadley, Holden, Ipswich, Lee, Leicester, Manchester, Mashpee, Mattapoisett, Medway, Newbury, Orange, Plympton, Rockport, Rowley, Salem, Scituate, Sharon, Shrewsbury, Sturbridge, Tewksbury, Tisbury, Upton, Waltham, Ware, Warren, Westford, Wilbraham, Wilmington, Woburn, and Yarmouth .

Charlton, Lynnfield, Mendon, and Westwood moved into the high-risk category.

The DPH said 61,864 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,554 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 81,286 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 13.9 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,010 people, bringing that total to 487,573.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.29 percent.

The department said the rate would be 5.2 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

State education officials also reported Thursday 571 new cases among public school students and 323 among staff members for the week that ended Wednesday. Only cases among students who are learning in person are being tracked by the state.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s daily coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.