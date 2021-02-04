McGovern says Greene’s attempt to equate the media with QAnon is ‘beyond the pale’

McGovern rattled off a number of Greene’s conspiratorial views and recently surfaced social media activity, including her questioning whether a plane crashed into the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 attacks, claiming that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason, “a crime punishable by death,” she said, and antagonizing and insulting survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The Georgia Republican said Thursday she regrets some “words of the past” but didn’t apologize for her conspiratorial beliefs and anti-Semitic comments.

Ahead of a House vote to strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern took to the House floor to debunk her explanation of her actions and racist, violent rhetoric.

McGovern noted that these actions took place in 2019, despite Greene claiming during her speech that in 2018, she had an epiphany and decided to stop adhering to conspiracy theories.

“We could be here all week going over comments and posts in 2019 and in 2020,” McGovern said. “So I just have to say that I did not hear a disavowment or an apology for those things. I did not hear an apology or denouncement of the insinuation that political opponents should be violently dealt with. I didn’t hear anybody apologize or retract the anti-Semitic or Islamophobic remarks that have been made.”

While speaking to House members, Greene said she was “a very regular American” who shared conspiracy theories from QAnon on social media before she began campaigning for Congress, and that those views did not represent her.

She then went on to equate the media and QAnon, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as “a sprawling spiderweb of right-wing internet conspiracy theories with antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ elements that falsely claim the world is run by a secret cabal of pedophiles who worship Satan and are plotting against President Trump.”

“Will we allow the media, that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies, to divide us?” Greene said.

In response to that comment, McGovern said “to equate the media to QAnon is beyond the pale.”

Greene’s campaign “has profited off of these hurtful remarks and these dangerous statements,” he added.

House members were set to vote on a resolution to remove Greene from serving on House committees after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to strip her of those assignments himself and instead accused Democrats of a “partisan power grab” for encouraging her removal.

Earlier this week, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced Greene’s expressed views as “loony lies” and “a cancer for the Republican Party.”

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said of some of the conspiracy theories Greene has pushed.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.