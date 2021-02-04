Romney proposes expanding child tax credit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday reiterated her call for a large-scale bill to help Americans battered by the pandemic to make it through until vaccines arrest the coronavirus. “We need to act big,” she said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The Senate was set to start voting Thursday on a budget resolution for the 2021 fiscal year, a maneuver that would clear the way for Biden’s COVID-19 package to pass in the chamber with a simple majority rather than the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation. The House passed its version of the budget Wednesday evening.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney echoed President Biden in proposing an expanded child tax credit, signaling widening support for the move, although his plan contains tax measures unpalatable to Democrats.

Romney’s plan proposes to increase the child tax credit to $4,200 a year for children 5 and under and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17, up from $2,000. The plan is even more generous than Biden’s, which would give $3,600 a year to younger children and $3,000 for school-aged kids.

Romney and Biden are both proposing to send the benefit out monthly, equating to $350 a month for younger children under the Romney plan or $300 under the Biden plan. Both proposals would send $250 a month for older children. Currently, the child tax credit is added on to a family’s tax refund once a year.

Romney’s full proposal is likely a non-starter in bipartisan talks, because he suggests paying for the $229.5 billion in tax credits with moves that Democrats will likely reject.

He is proposing to completely eliminate the state and local tax deduction and the child-care tax credit, both benefits that Democrats want to expand. He would also reduce spending on the earned income tax credit, reduce nutrition-assistance benefits, and make cuts to other social programs.

The lawmaker from Utah is one of the 10 Republican senators who have offered a $618 billion stimulus counter-offer to Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan. The GOP plan released earlier this week didn’t include the child tax credit.