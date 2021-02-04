Schumer adds support to cancellation of $50,000 in student debt

Biden, already wrangling with Republicans over his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, has thrown his support behind legislation calling for $10,000 in relief.

Congressional Democrats have proposed a nonbinding resolution calling upon Mr. Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80 percent of the student loan debt run up by some 36 million borrowers. Many are low-income people, including millions of Black and Hispanic students, disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, is amping up the pressure on President Biden to take fast action on a plan to cancel $50,000 in student loan debts for each borrower, a top progressive priority.

He is not expected to quickly shift, according to aides to Democratic senators familiar with the administration’s position.

Biden “continues to support” the canceling of student debt, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter. “Our team is reviewing whether there are any steps he can take through executive action and he would welcome the opportunity to sign a bill sent to him by Congress,” she added.

The resolution, which would have no legal effect if passed, calls for cancellation for all borrowers, whereas a previous Democratic proposal limited the program to people earning under $125,000 per year.

NEW YORK TIMES

Biden makes inroads with Republicans in poll

It is still early in his term, but President Biden seems to have broken out of the red-blue trench warfare of public polling of the Trump era — hitting the 61 percent approval mark in an A.P.-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll released Thursday.

The poll, which is roughly in line with other recent surveys, shows that Biden’s popularity is powered by his commitment to tackling the pandemic and other problems by consulting advisers and experts, along with near-universal approval among Democrats.

Unlike former president Trump, whose approval never moved beyond his conservative base, Biden is making modest inroads with Republicans — earning a 27 percent approval rating, up from the low teens or high single digits in most polls taken during the 2020 campaign.

Independents, who swung for Biden in his race against Trump, approved of him by a 58-to-39 percent mark, the survey found.

Recent polls from other organizations have shown Biden with a somewhat lower approval rating, in the low- and mid-50s, with an aggregated 54.3 percent approval rating, according to RealClearPolitics.com.

But there are indications that Biden’s honeymoon could be provisional.

When asked to judge the new president on a variety of criteria (from fighting corruption to managing the military to shepherding the economy) Americans who answered the AP poll were broadly split into three nearly equal camps — those who support him, those who oppose him, and those who are taking a wait-and-see approach.

Most presidents top 55 percent or higher in their first few months in office. Trump, who often touted (and distorted) his approval ratings, is the first modern-era president never to reach 50 percent in poll aggregations at any time during his four years in office.

NEW YORK TIMES

Hunter Biden set to publish memoir

Hunter Biden is publishing a memoir about his struggles with addiction and drug abuse — from his first sips of alcohol as a child, when he was dealing with the aftermath of family tragedy, to his crack cocaine use.

The book, titled “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to be published in the United States on April 6 by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. It has already drawn praise from high-profile writers including Anne Lamott, Dave Eggers, Bill Clegg, and Stephen King, who in a blurb called it “both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous.” Gallery declined to disclose the financial terms.

A lawyer and former lobbyist, Hunter Biden, 51, is President Biden’s oldest surviving child, and he has been a favorite target of conservatives, including former president Trump, who openly pressed the Justice Department to investigate Hunter and his father.

In addition to recounting Hunter Biden’s substance abuse, the book will also describe how the Biden family coped with a series of staggering losses: the deaths of Hunter’s mother and younger sister, who were killed in a car crash when he was a toddler, and the death of his older brother, Beau, from brain cancer. (The book’s title comes from a phrase Beau and Hunter would say to each other after Beau was diagnosed.)

Its release could bring additional scrutiny to Hunter Biden’s business relationships and finances, which were a source of controversy during the 2020 presidential campaign.

NEW YORK TIMES

Former health director considers Senate run in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. Amy Acton, the former state health director who became the face of Ohio’s early pandemic response, has stepped down from her nonprofit position to “carefully explore” running as a Democrat for the US Senate, she said Thursday.

Acton would be vying for a coveted open seat being vacated by Republican Rob Portman, who cited divisive national politics in a decision not to seek reelection next year after twice winning the seat by double-digit margins.

Acton’s leadership working with Republican Governor Mike DeWine in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic made her something of a folk hero and role model for Ohio girls.

She also faced intense backlash over the restrictive health orders she signed, including having armed protesters show up outside her suburban home, and she resigned in June. But Democratic insiders say does well in polls as a possible statewide contender.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Priest criticized over exorcism comments at Capitol attack

The Catholic priest, dressed in his clerical collar, was walking through a crowd of Trump supporters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and holding a book about exorcisms when a videographer approached.

’'Did you do an exorcism at the Capitol?’' the videographer asked.

’'Yes, I did,’' the priest answered, before suggesting that a ’'demon’' had taken hold of Congress.

The nearly five-minute interview of the priest, who has since been identified as the Rev. David Fulton of Central City, Neb., has sparked anger among some parishioners and earned a rebuke from the Archdiocese of Omaha, which is investigating his actions in D.C. that day, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Fulton, who did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment, read an apology on Sunday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, but also argued that the videographer was ’'anti-Catholic’' and had taken his comments out of context. Fulton told church officials that he did not actually perform an exorcism, but instead ’'led others in prayer,’' and denied entering the Capitol during the violent attempted insurrection.

Either way, church officials said, Fulton erred by showing up to the rally in his collar and claiming to do an exorcism.

’'He should not have been there dressed as a priest. It was a misuse of his priestly ministry,’' Tim McNeil, the chancellor for the Archdiocese of Omaha, told the World-Herald while relating the comments of Omaha Archbishop George Lucas.

Fulton serves as a pastor at St. Michael’s and St. Peter’s, two parishes in rural central Nebraska. The priest, who was ordained in 2002, has had a turbulent relationship with the St. Michael’s congregation. In 2019, a group of now former parishioners wrote a letter to the archbishop questioning his leadership and raising other concerns about his work, according to the World-Herald.

WASHINGTON POST