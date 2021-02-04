Trump’s lawyers reject House managers’ request for testimony

“Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: You cannot prove your allegations against the 45th president of the United States, who is now a private citizen,” wrote the lawyers, Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen.

In a letter to Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, the lead House manager prosecuting the case, the lawyers called the request a “public relations stunt.”

Lawyers for former president Trump said Thursday he would not voluntarily testify at his impeachment trial next week, wasting little time to swat back an invitation by the House managers to answer questions under oath about his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol.

Schoen later clarified by text message that Trump did not plan to testify voluntarily. He accused Democrats in the House and Senate of running an unfair proceeding because they had yet to share even basic rules, like how long the defense would have to present.

“I don’t think anyone being impeached would show up at the proceedings we firmly believe are unconstitutional,” Schoen said.

The House managers could still attempt to subpoena testimony from Trump during the trial, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday. But doing so would require support from a majority of the Senate, and members of both parties already gunning for a speedy proceeding signaled skepticism to calling Trump on Thursday.

In making his request, Raskin had said that the president’s formal response this week to the House’s “incitement of insurrection” charge had challenged “overwhelming evidence” about his conduct as the assault unfolded and demanded further explanation.

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on Jan. 6, 2021,” Raskin wrote. He had proposed conducting an interview “at a mutually convenient time and place” between Monday and Thursday.

In a filing Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers denied that he incited the attack or meant to disrupt Congress’s counting of electoral votes to formalize President Joe Biden’s victory, which was underway at the Capitol. They denied that when the former president told his followers to go to Capitol Hill and “fight like hell” that it “had anything to do with the action at the Capitol.” They also rejected that Trump had spread falsehoods about election fraud, asserting that because he believed that he “won it in a landslide,” he was merely exercising his First Amendment right.

Trump has never shied away from defending himself, but it was unlikely that his lawyers would allow him to go on record in a case they already believe is headed for acquittal.

Anticipating a possible refusal, Raskin wrote in his original request that the managers could use his refusal to testify to draw an “adverse inference” about his actions Jan. 6, meaning that they would cite his silence as further proof that their allegations were true.

Trump’s lawyers rejected that conclusion in their reply.

“As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative inference in this unconstitutional proceeding,” they wrote.

The exchange highlighted one of the biggest evidentiary holes in the managers’ case: how precisely Trump conducted himself when it became clear the Capitol was under assault Jan. 6. The president sent several tweets sympathizing with the mob and calling for peace during that time, but media reports and accounts by lawmakers who desperately tried to reach him to send in reinforcements suggested he was “delighted” by the invasion.