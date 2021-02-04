Walsh pledges to fight for workers’ rights and opportunities at his Labor secretary confirmation hearing

Walsh, 53, a former union leader, was nominated by President Biden to head a Cabinet department with a broad portfolio, including overseeing federal laws covering overtime, workers’ compensation, and workplace health and safety for more than 150 million workers. A longtime Biden friend, Walsh will play an important role if confirmed as expected in pushing some of the administration’s top priorities, including raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and transitioning workers to clean energy jobs to fight climate change.

“Right now, we are depending on working men and women all across this country to keep us going — as they always have done,” he told members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh pledged at his labor secretary confirmation hearing Thursday that he would lead “by listening, collaborating, and building partnerships” to help American workers get through the pandemic and provide “full access to economic opportunity and fair treatment in the workplace.”

Walsh told the committee that his background, including the role unions have played in his life, has shaped his “understanding of the struggles working people and families face each and every day.”

He said his parents, who emigrated from Ireland, were able to achieve the American dream because his father joined the Laborers Union, Local 223 in Boston. When Walsh was diagnosed with cancer as a 7-year-old, he was able to beat it because of the health insurance that came with his father’s job. And that same health insurance when Walsh was a member of the union in his 20s provided him with treatment for alcoholism.

Those experiences “inform my deep beliefs in the work of the Department of Labor” to protect all workers and ensure equal access to good jobs, including the right to join a union and collectively bargain, he said.

“These are not just policies to me. I’ve lived them,” Walsh said. “Millions of American families right now need them. And I’ve spent my entire career at different levels fighting for them.”

Walsh was introduced at the hearing by home-state Senator Elizabeth Warren. The committee’s chairwoman, Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, urged a quick confirmation for Walsh to help the country respond and recover from the pandemic.

“During this pandemic, Mayor Walsh has ... continued to show a deep commitment to the frontline workers who have kept this country running, by providing funding for emergency child care, and other resources essential workers need to weather this pandemic,” she said. “It is clear Mayor Walsh has the right experience, leadership, and priorities to protect workers during this critical moment.”

The hearing comes after Walsh on Wednesday night put newly appointed Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White on leave and announced the city would hire an outside group to investigate after the Globe made inquiries about a 1999 allegation of domestic violence involving White. Walsh could be questioned at the hearing about the controversy, particularly since his opening statement touted his successes running Boston the past seven years.

Since his nomination early last month, Walsh has been doing virtual outreach to Democrat and Republican senators who will vote on his nomination. Heading into the hearing, he had connected with 23 senators, including 16 members of the committee, according to a person involved with his preparations.

The next step is for the committee to vote on his nomination. If approved as expected, the nomination would head to a vote by the full Senate. It’s unclear when that would take place because several Cabinet nominees are ahead of Walsh in the process and the impeachment trial of former President Trump set to begin Tuesday will take up much of the Senate’s time for a week or longer.

