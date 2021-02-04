A little sympathy for poor Kevin McCarthy, please

Now, we need to be honest. It is true that on the fringes of the GOP, there is some quiet sympathy for the retrograde point of view in question. But with that said, it’s also important to stress that what this outlandish member is saying is highly abhorrent not just to the ranks of Washington Republicans but to the Republican grass roots nationwide.

But in that spirit, it’s hard not to feel sorry for poor Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader. Imagine how difficult it is for him to have among his House flock a rogue Republican who has brought such discord with the expression of views that have proved so troubling to so many.

Never judge another man until you have walked a mile in his moccasins, goes the old proverb. These days, that adage might need a little updating, such as the addition of: “or his or her tinfoil hat.”

So what’s McCarthy to do about US Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who keeps insisting that the Republican Party must devote itself to a set of ideas and not the will and whims of Donald Trump?

What? You thought I was talking about Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia?

Why? What, really, has she done? I mean, besides blaming the 2018 California forest fires on a Jewish space laser and suggesting that the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., was a staged event by gun-control types. And agreeing with suggestions that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be assassinated. And asserting her belief in QAnon.

Granted, indicating her support for shooting Pelosi may be a bit out there, particularly since hanging seems to be the death threat preferred by Trump, um, activists. But is any of the rest of it really so abhorrent to today’s Republican Party? As matters of concern go, does any of it rank up with the transgressions of, say, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, chair of the House Republican Conference? She, like Kinzinger, had the temerity to vote to impeach Trump after he incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, in which five people died. Why, Cheney has apparently forgotten that in the immediate aftermath of the attack, polling showed that more Republicans supported that sacking than opposed it.

And besides, poor leader McCarthy has already taken action to heal the rift in the party. First, he himself said that Trump bore some responsibility for the violence. But then he came to realize that his comment had caused something of a backlash among Republicans. So he did what any person of his character would have: He went to Mar-a-Lago to kiss and make up with Trump. Of course, it wasn’t Trump’s cheek he kissed. Or even the ring. Subtract a T from the former president’s name, and you’ve got the spot where the House Republican leader affixed his lips, figuratively speaking.

Well, Republican leadership has its challenges — and if that’s what it takes, then that’s what supple leaders like Kevin McCarthy do.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, had the temerity to start a political action committee called “Country First.” As in: above Trump, even. Al Drago/Bloomberg

But not Adam Kinzinger. Oh no. He insists the GOP has to remember its heritage, move beyond Trump, and come together around principles, not personality. He’s had the temerity to start a political action committee called “Country First.” As in: above Trump, even. In his kickoff video, he lays it out this way: “Republicans must say enough is enough. It’s time to unplug the outrage machine, reject the politics of personality, and cast aside the conspiracy theories and the rage.”

Why, for modern Republicans, that’s even more offensive than it was back in 2013 when Bobby Jindal, then the governor of Louisiana, said that Republicans had to “stop being the stupid party.” (Just imagine how hurtful that was to Sean Hannity’s Fox News audience.)

So how’s this for an idea? The Illinois Republican Party should censure Kinzinger, the way the Arizona Republican Party did Cindy McCain for supporting Joe Biden for president rather than the man who repeatedly belittled her husband.

He’s not just a RINO — that is, a Republican in Name Only.

No, Kinzinger is a TIGER.

Too Independent Given Everyday Republicanism.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.