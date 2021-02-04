Mere carbon pricing will do little to prevent climate catastrophe

In her Jan. 26 letter, “Instead of untried interventions, simply put a price on carbon,” Meg Haight writes that carbon pricing is the most important action to take to solve the climate crisis. She couldn’t be more misguided.

Scientists are coming to agreement that even immediate and total cessation of CO2 emissions cannot prevent climate catastrophe. The huge amount of CO2 already in the atmosphere now guarantees that if nothing is done about it, sea levels will rise and obliterate most of the world’s major cities and the earth will be heated such that human and much other life cannot be sustained.