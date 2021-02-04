With oceans heating, it is vital to protect marine monument

The deep-sea canyons and seamounts were designated as a marine national monument because of the exceptional biodiversity they contain. Opening the area to commercial fishing reduced their protection. As a result, whales, dolphins, seabirds, and sea turtles are exposed to increased risk of entanglement and bycatch, and sensitive deep-sea coral habitat in the canyon heads is exposed to detrimental impacts.

Having made multiple scientific expeditions to the spectacular Northeast Canyons and Seamounts, I read with interest your story on President Biden’s order to review Trump administration rollbacks of protections for this marine national monument (“Biden may restore marine protection: Site off Cape Cod had been open to fishing by Trump,” Page A1, Jan. 22).

The ocean is rapidly heating with the changing climate. We need highly protected areas, such as the monument, to help the ecosystem adapt and become more resilient to a warming ocean.

It is a false premise that Antiquities Act protection of this area threatens fishing. Indeed, an analysis of government fisheries data shows that catches of marine fish since designation of the monument have stayed the same or increased. Further, data from other protected areas around the globe demonstrate that ecosystems, and the fisheries they support, benefit from protecting ocean areas.

Peter J. Auster

Chester, Conn.

The writer is a senior research scientist at Mystic Aquarium and research professor emeritus, marine sciences, at the University of Connecticut.