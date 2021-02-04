Austin Prep, St. Mary’s girls’ hockey fit to be tied — yet again — in Catholic Central rivalry

“They always want to play us,” said Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood. “It’s been hard for us to get games at times. They have the same mind-set as us, they just want to get as much ice as possible.”

In their third meeting of the season Wednesday night, a winner couldn’t be found at Connery Rink, Prep (6-0-2, 5-0-2 CCL) scored twice in the third period to erase the deficit and earn a 4-4 tie against the Spartans to stay unbeaten.

With pauses and postponements rampant across the state, including girls’ hockey, Catholic Central League rivals Austin Prep and St. Mary’s have become quite familiar with each other.

After trailing, 1-0, in the first period on a goal by Sam Porazanski, the Cougars (6-0-2), 5-0-2 CCL) knotted the game up at 1-all when Emma Guthrie fired a quick shot from the point through traffic.

Prep took the lead on the power play in the second, when Isabel Hulse jammed in a rebound through traffic. St. Mary’s (7-2-2, 5-2-2) took the lead back before the end of the frame, with Jenna Chaplain scoring the tying goal and Marina DiBlasio putting the Spartans on top.

Chaplain added another before the end of the period for a 4-2 game. Not to be counted out, Austin Prep made it a one-goal game after Hulse converted a rebound, then netted the equalizer. McKenzie Cerato jumped out of the penalty box and found open ice ahead of her, firing her attempt top-shelf with under two minutes to play.

“That’s the Austin Prep way,” Wood said. “The team’s never going to stop skating, they’re never going to give up … [we’re] a hard team to break.”

Through three meetings, the teams have battled to two ties and a 2-1 Austin Prep win. Wood doesn’t know what the rest of the year holds but knows her team will be ready should they meet the Spartans another time [possibly the Catholic Central Cup?].

“If we see them again, I’m sure it’ll be just as close and just as exciting,” Wood said.

Norwell 3, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 3 — Senior captain Emily McDonald had two goals and freshman Caitlin Dilley netted her first varsity goal as W-H skated to the draw against Norwell at the Bog.

Pope Francis 3, Leominster/St. Bernard’s 2 — Freshman Lilly Hayes potted two goals for the Cardinals (1-1-2), the second coming with nine seconds remaining in regulation to propel Pope Francis to their first victory in program history. Junior captain Morgan Peritz had three assists in the Central/West League tilt at Fitzpatrick Arena.

Boys’ hockey

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, BC High 2 — How did the Pioneers (4-1) pull off their first win over BC High since December 2001, halting the Eagles’ run of 27-0-2?

Sophomore Brett Edgren set up junior Evan Parente for the tying goal 1:45 into the second half. Three minutes later, working behind the net, Edgren flicked a pass out in front to Sean Farrell, a sophomore from Lancaster playing his second varsity game who knocked in the go-ahead goal on the way to the Catholic Conference victory at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

“Right place, right time [for Farrell],” said St. John’s coach Mike Mead. It certainly was after BC High (3-2) seized a 2-0 lead in the first two minutes on goals by Colin Oatway (from Brendan Coughlin and Liam Kinneen) and James Marshall.

SJS answered with a tally from Ryan Richard (Jacob Mvra and Matt McLellan assisting) before the break.

Even after taking the lead, the Pioneers leaned heavily on goalie Ryan Dailida (30 saves) and a huge blocked shot from Richard when BC High won a faceoff in the offensive zone with 11 seconds left.

“[Dailida] has been unbelievable for us,” said Mead. “He’s kept us in a lot of games. A bit of a rocky start tonight; BC High applies constant pressure, a typical John Flaherty team. . . . A big win for us.”

Xaverian 1, St. John’s Prep 1 — The host Hawks and St. John’s Prep started the night at the Canton Ice House still in search of their first wins of a stop-and-go winter season.

Matching their first meeting, they skated to a 1-1 tie in regulation.

But Xaverian picked up an extra point for the Catholic Conference standings thanks to Jake Curley’s first goal with the Hawks at 3:55 of the 4-on-4 overtime. Curley, a transfer from Blue Hills — which is not playing sports this winter amid the pandemic — capped off a frenzy in front of the net after Hawks defenseman Nolan Dion jousted the puck toward the crease from along the end boards. The junior had nearly 50 points last season at Blue Hills.

“It’s hard to score in this league,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said. “He’s had chances, and it was good to get him his first one. We’ve got to get him out there more.”

Xaverian (0-2-3) outshot the Prep (0-1-3) by a thin margin, 26-23, each team getting top-notch goaltending from Kevin McGrath and Cam Smith, respectively. It was the Eagles who struck first at 16:24 of the first half on a Jimmy Ayers tally before the Hawks responded with 24 seconds left on a Will Fondo tally.

“It certainly wouldn’t be expected that in four games, you’d have three ties, but am I shocked by it? No,” St. John’s coach Kristian Hanson said. “There’s a lot of parity in the league from top to bottom, I think anybody can beat anybody. “You’re looking at two teams that lost a lot from a year ago, with a lot of new faces. I think it’s two teams trying to learn how to win.”

Archbishop Williams 4, St. Mary’s 1 — Tom O’Connell scored his first varsity goal for the Bishops (9-0-3), who took command of the Catholic Central League with the win at Connery Rink in Lynn. Conor Kelly, Aidan McDonnell and John Riley had the other goals for the Bishops.

Beverly 8, Peabody 3 — Senior Gavin Doyle netted a hat trick as the the Panthers (4-3) registered the Northeastern Conference win at the McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink.

Cambridge 5, Bedford 2 — Senior Luc Denney scored twice to propel the visiting Falcons (3-4-1) to the Dual County League victory at the Edge Sports Center in Bedford.

Medway 6, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 0 — Junior Evan Monaghan (18 saves) earned his second shutout of the season, and the host Mustangs (6-1) got goals from six different players in their Tri-Valley League victory at Sgt. Pirelli Veterans Rink in Franklin.

Nantucket 6, Mashpee/Monomoy 0 — Bodie Corbett earned the shutout for the visiting Whalers (6-0-1), who got two goals from Marsh Hickman as well as a goal and two assists from Alex Freeman in the Cape & Islands Lighthouse victory at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis.

Norwood 12, Ashland 3 — Junior Myles Kidd starred for Mustangs on Wednesday, scoring four goals in a nine-goal victory.

Tewksbury 4, Dracut/Tyngsborough 2 — Freshman Matthew Cooke scored twice for the host Redmen (6-1) in their Merrimack Valley Conference win at Breakaway Ice Center. Senior goaltender Caulin Martel turned aside 61 shots in net for Dracut/Tyngsboro (4-3).

Woburn 3, Belmont 0 — Jonathan Surrette notched his 100th career point with an assist, and Ryan Moriarty earned his third consecutive shutout for the Tanners (6-0-1), who prevailed in the battle of unbeatens with the Marauders at O’Brien Arena. Kevin Anderson, Ryan Scalesse and Jackson Powers scored for Woburn.

Waltham 5, Concord-Carlisle 3 — Senior Dylan Fogg had a hat trick to lead the Hawks (2-0-2) to the Dual County League win at Veterans’ Memorial Rink.

Boys’ basketball

Burlington 60, Stoneham 40 — Senior Sean McLaughlin (15 points) drained five straight 3-pointers to carry the host Red Devils (4-1) to the Middlesex League victory. Cedric Rodriguez added 10 points.

Cambridge 74, Bedford 61 — Junior Cooper Wright had 24 points for the host Falcons (1-3) in the Dual County League contest.

Central Catholic 48, Haverhill 46 — Sophomore Marcus Rivera drilled a go-ahead three pointer with 2.1 seconds left in regulation for the visiting Raiders (5-2).

Latin Academy 57, Tech Boston 49 — Senior Abdulahi Aden had 18 points to lead the host Dragons (2-0) to the Boston City League win.

Scituate 52, Quincy 37 — Senior Steve Maher scored 14 points for the host Sailors (5-3) in their Patriot League victory.

South Boston 82, CASH 58 — Junior Amari Williams had 19 points and senior Jamauri Brewington-Cope added 12 points and 7 assists to lead host South Boston to the Boston City League win.

Wakefield 78, Wilmington 61 — Senior guard Brett Okundaye racked up a 32-point, 15-rebound, 11-steal triple-double performance to carry the visiting Warriors (4-3) to the Middlesex League victory.

Archbishop Williams 70, Cathedral 62 — Seniors Jack McCarthy and Will O’Malley each dropped 17 points for the host Bishops (11-3).

Dover-Sherborn 44, Medway 41 — Senior Ben Teich and sophomore Luke Rinaldi each had 13 points to lead the Raiders (6-2) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Girls’ basketball

Bridgewater-Raynham 61, New Bedford 54 — With junior Amber Silva scoring 14 of her team-high 19 points after the break, the visiting Trojans (9-0) rallied from 8-point halftime deficit and then held off the Whalers (6-3) in overtime to capture their second straight undefeated Southeast Conference title. B-R has won 28 straight SEC games dating back to 2016. Kenzie Matulonis added 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. Fiona Kelley had 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Andover 52, Billerica 31 — Senior Tatum Shaw reached 1,000 career points in a 26-point performance for the Golden Warriors.

Belmont 47, Reading 39 — Junior Nina Minicozzi totaled 15 points to lead the Marauders (5-2)) to the road Middlesex League win.

Bishop Feehan 71, Bishop Stang 47 — Junior McKenzie Faherty scored 7 of her 14 points in the first quarter and was joined by juniors Lydia Mordarski and Camryn Fauria who scored 13 and 11 points respectively for the Shamrocks.

Bishop Fenwick 53, Cathedral 37 — Junior Nasha Arnold scored 17 points to lead the host Crusaders (7-3) to the Catholic Central League win.

Cardinal Spellman 69, Saint Joseph Prep 29 — Senior Kayla Harris and junior Maddie Feetham each scored 16 to lead the host Cardinals (1-5) to their first Catholic Central League win of the season.

Case 54, Greater New Bedford 35 — Brooke Orton (16 points), Tori Bettencourt (14), and Jamie Moniz (13) led the Cardinals in scoring in their victory over the Bears. Orton also totaled seven assists and recorded nine steals, while Bettencourt added four steals and four assists of her own.

Central Catholic 67, Haverhill 45 — Freshman Ashley Dinges logged a double-double with 19 points and 11 boards as the visiting Raiders (7-0) stayed undefeated with the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Chelmsford 58, Methuen 32 — Kate Krueger collected 8 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals to carry the Lions (5-2) to the Merrimack Conference win. Meghan Goode had a team-high 17 points, and Kathryn Slattery hauled in 12 rebounds.

Dedham 64, Norton 61 — Avery O’Connor scored 29 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, blocked 10 shots, and dished out 5 assists in the Marauders’ 3-point victory over the Norton Lancers. Senior Alyssa Elliot also contributed 16 points to the victory on senior night.

Fenway 48, Boston United 19 — Junior Winter Neal had 21 points to lead the host Panthers (2-0) to the Boston City League win.

Hamilton-Wenham 31, Lynnfield 28 — Junior Jane Maguire scored a game-high 12 points to help the visiting Generals (2-5) snap a three-game skid with the Cape Ann League win.

Latin Academy 68, Tech Boston 18 — Senior Jordan Bellot had 20 points and junior Alexa Poremba added a career-high 14 points in the Boston City League win for the Dragons (2-0).

Lowell Catholic 49, Shawsheen 40 — The visiting Rams (5-1) overcame a 9-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull ahead 40-38 with just over two minutes remaining, but sophomore guard Catherine Antwi (17 points) hit a 3 to trigger an 11-0 run as LC (5-1) pulled away for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory. Hoops from Meri and Charlotte Morey and free throws from Antwi and Antonia Mukiibi iced the game for LC. McKenna Green added 11 points and Kendra Penrose played outstanding defense.

Newton South 58, Acton-Boxborough 37 — Senior Amaris Mills tallied 30 points for the host Lions (7-1) in the Dual County League victory.

Rockland 59, Abington 27 — Charlie Kelliher led the Bulldogs (5-0) with 12 points in a dominant defensive performance in which they held the Green Wave to 8 points in the first half.

Somerset Berkley 53, Apponequet 29 — Junior Abby Gajewski tallied 20 points to lead the host Raiders (7-2) to the South Coast Conference win.

Winthrop 52, Beverly 32 — Maura Dorr (13 points), Maddie Stiglets (12), and Grace Galuris (10) all scored double digits for the Vikings in the NEC win.

Craig Larson and Jim Clark of the Globe staff and correspondents Jake Levin, Colin Bannen, Peter Santo and Ethan McDowell contributed to this report.